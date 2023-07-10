LeBron James’ AAU coaching highlights are the funniest basketball video of the summer

LeBron James has been a corny basketball dad in the best possible way since his oldest son Bronny first started popping up on the AAU circuit five years ago. We’ve seen LeBron jump in the layup line with the kids, get animated on the sideline, and bring his famous friends with him to watch the games.

Bronny has since turned into a legitimate NBA prospect, and will begin his freshman season at USC in the fall. Now it’s younger brother Bryce’s turn in the grassroots spotlight, and he has his old man there by his side coaching him and cheering him on.

Bryce and his team came to Peach Jam — the Super Bowl of grassroots hoops — over the weekend, and papa LeBron took over the sidelines coaching the team. He again brought an old friend with him, making Rajon Rondo his assistant.

With the cameras rolling all weekend, LeBron’s coaching highlights went viral. James was coaching a U16 team like it was Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Watch it here:

Imagine being a referee for a U16 game and LeBron James starts yelling at you. It’s not every day that happens. Coach LeBron trying and failing to get a sub in is just high comedy.

Nearly four million people have watched this video so far.

Some people will argue that LeBron is taking attention away from the kids by being so animated on the sidelines. Others will say he gave these players the experience of a lifetime to be coached by an all-time great on the biggest stage in high school hoops. Whether you love LeBron or dislike him, everyone can agree this video is hilarious.