NBA offseason grades for every team after free agency, trades, and draft

The biggest fireworks of the NBA offseason are still to come. Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers only 24 hours into free agency, but there has been no real momentum on his desired deal to the Miami Heat. James Harden has also asked out from the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team is resolved to keep him unless they can land a big haul in return.

Just about everything else in this offseason appears to be settled for now. Almost every notable free agent has signed a contract save for Christian Wood and P.J. Washington. Teams have largely spent their cap space, and many have already lined up their two-way players. Las Vegas Summer League is also finished, with teams around the league getting a first look at their new rookies.

At this point, we can safely look ahead to next season. Let’s grade every team in the NBA on how they did this offseason, factoring in free agency, trades, and the draft.

Atlanta Hawks

In: Kobe Bufkin (R), Mouhamed Gueye (R), Seth Lundy (R), Patty Mills (BKN).

Out: John Collins (UTA), Aaron Holiday (HOU)

Grade: C

If the Hawks are going to improve on their 41-41 season, it’s going to happen through internal improvement and the benefit of having head coach Quin Snyder around for a full season. The Hawks’ biggest piece of business this offseason was finally trading John Collins for a big bag of nothing. Otherwise, Atlanta made its draft picks and placed a bet on continuity. There’s a pathway for the Hawks to jump up the standings — it requires Trae Young to regain peak form, Saddiq Bey and De’Andre Hunter to level up as perimeter shooters, and Snyder to have the same magic touch he once enjoyed in Utah — but this offseason was about as quiet as it gets.

Boston Celtics

In: Kristaps Porzingis (WAS), Oshae Brissett (IND), Dalano Banton (TOR), Jay Scrubb (ORL), Jordan Walsh (R).

Out: Marcus Smart (MEM), Grant Williams (DAL), Danilo Gallinari (WAS), Blake Griffin, Mike Muscala (WAS)

Grade: C

Did the Celtics actually get better this summer? It’s one of the most fascinating debates of the offseason. Marcus Smart was the heart-and-soul of the Celtics, as well as their best perimeter defender and arguably their best passer. Porzingis gives the team more rim protection and outside shooting, but it’s fair to question his fit alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston has a lot of potent one-on-one scorers, but a lack of connective passing threatens to inflict the same offensive stagnation that has defined this team’s worst moments the last two years. Boston will remain as an NBA Finals threat in the East, but I’m not sure they fixed the problems ailing this group.

Brooklyn Nets

In: Dennis Smith Jr. (CHA), Lonnie Walker (LAL), Dariq Whitehead (R), Darius Bazley (PHX), Noah Clowney (R), Jalen Wilson (R).

Out: Joe Harris (DET), Patty Mills (ATL), Yuta Watanabe (PHX), Edmond Sumner, Seth Curry (DAL), David Duke Jr., RaiQuan Gray

Grade: B-

The Nets’ biggest decision of the offseason was a move they didn’t make: holding onto Mikal Bridges instead of trading him in a play for rookie guard Scoot Henderson. Smith will add ferocious point of attack defense, and Walker is a microwave scorer off the bench. I like the rookie class of Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney, but it’s unlikely either player is making an impact this year. Brooklyn is loaded with positional size and shooting, but it feels like they are still lacking the straw that stirs the drink.

Charlotte Hornets

In: Miles Bridges, Amari Bailey (R), Brandon Miller (R), Nick Smith Jr. (R)

Out: Dennis Smith Jr. (BKN), Svi Mykhailiuk, Kelly Oubre (unsigned)

Grade: D

Picking Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson will be a decision that defines the next 10 years of Hornets basketball, for better or for worse. While Miller is arguably a better on-court fit right now, Henderson felt like the better overall talent for a team with the worst talent base in the league. Charlotte is also bringing back Miles Bridges after he missed all of last season following horrifying domestic abuse allegations. Bridges will serve the final 10 games of his 30-game suspension. Expect restricted free agent PJ Washington to be back eventually. The Hornets still don’t have enough pieces around LaMelo Ball, and this offseason didn’t really help address that.

Chicago Bulls

In: Jevon Carter (MIL), Torrey Craig (PHX), Julian Phillips (R)

Out: Patrick Beverley (PHI), Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr

Grade: B-

The Bulls needed point guard help, wing depth, and an infusion of three-point shooing after finishing 40-42 last season. Signing Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig helped the team address all three areas. While the moves could help the Bulls win a few more games, it still feels like the team is driving down a dead-end road with a hard ceiling on their present and a bleak future. There’s potential here for the team to break into the top-six of the East if everything goes right, but it still feels like the Bulls are all-in on a team unlikely to win a playoff series.

Cleveland Cavaliers

In: Max Strus (MIA), Georges Niang (PHI), Ty Jerome (GSW), Emoni Bates (R), Damian Jones (UTA)

Out: Robin Lopez (MIL), Cedi Osman (SAS), Lamar Stevens (SAS), Dylan Windler, Danny Green

Grade: A-

It’s easy to forget that the Cavs won 51 games last season with one of the youngest starting lineups in the NBA after their embarrassing playoff flameout vs. the Knicks. Cleveland made it a point to add more shooting this summer after finishing No. 19 in three-point makes and No. 24 in three-point attempts last season, and that seems like a wise move. Max Strus and Georges Niang signed for a combined $90 million, and Ty Jerome was added on a small deal. The Cavs will only go as far as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley take them, but at least now they can play in more space with the added shooting talent.

Dallas Mavericks

In: Grant Williams (BOS), Richaun Holmes (SAC), Seth Curry (BKN), Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II (R), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (R)

Out: Christian Wood, Davis Bertans (OKC), Reggie Bullock (SAS), Justin Holiday (DEN), Frank Ntilikina, Theo Pinson

Grade: B+

The Mavs re-signed Kyrie Irving to a three-year, $126 million deal, and then sought to fill out the roster around the Irving-Luka Doncic pairing with complementary pieces who could defend and/or stretch the floor. They did a nice job all things considered. Grant Williams will slide in as the team’s best defensive forward, and might have more offensive upside than he showed in Boston. It’s hard to say how much the team can get out of the Holmes/Curry/Exum signings, but each is a worthy flier to take. Dallas’ rookie class also helps fill team needs even if they weren’t my favorite available players in a vacuum.

Denver Nuggets

In: Justin Holiday (DAL), Braxton Key, Jalen Pickett (R), Julian Strawther (R), Hunter Tyson (R)

Out: Bruce Brown (IND), Thomas Bryant (MIA), Jeff Green (HOU), Ish Smith, Jack White (OKC).

Grade: C

Losing Bruce Brown to the Indiana Pacers on an inflated two-year deal is a real blow to the Nuggets’ chances of repeating. Denver did a whole lot of nothing in free agency, with the re-signing of Reggie Jackson — who was out of their rotation in the playoffs — as their biggest move. The upside in Denver’s offseason rests on the rookie class, and the early returns for Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson in particular were tremendous in Summer League. The Nuggets remain the favorites for the championship because they have the best player alive in Nikola Jokic, but their moves this summer made going back-to-back harder, not easier.

Detroit Pistons

In: Joe Harris (BKN), Monte Morris (WAS), Marcus Sasser (R), Ausar Thompson (R), Malcolm Cazalon (R)

Out: Hamidou Diallo, R.J. Hampton, Cory Joseph (GSW), Eugene Omoruyi (WAS)

Grade: C

The Pistons had a ton of cap space entering the offseason, and used it to take on Joe Harris and Monte Morris while adding some future second rounders. I liked taking Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 pick, but it’s fair to wonder if the Pistons are going to have some major spacing concerns in their core with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren already entrenched. The Pistons’ hopes rest on the shoulders on Cade Cunningham, who is finally healthy after missing almost all of last season. Barring a huge Cunningham leap, this is probably still one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors

In: Chris Paul (PHX), Brandin Podziemski (R), Dario Saric (OKC), Trayce Jackson-Davis (R), Cory Joseph (DET)

Out: Jordan Poole (WAS), Donte DiVincenzo (NYK), JaMychal Green, Andre Iguodala, Ty Jerome (CLE), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (WAS), Anthony Lamb, Ryan Rollins (WAS)

Grade: B

The Warriors’ biggest priorities this summer were re-signing Draymond Green and trading Jordan Poole this offseason, and they accomplished both. The return for Poole was long-time rival Chris Paul, who is slowing down at 38 years old but could still add a steady hand to the second unit. Losing Donte DiVincenzo hurts, but the hope is Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will finally be ready for prime-time in their third season. The Warriors’ title window is open as long as Steph Curry is playing at a top-five level, and the moves made this offseason were wise to prioritize his present instead of the future.

Houston Rockets

In: Fred VanVleet (TOR), Dillon Brooks (MEM), Jeff Green (DEN), Aaron Holiday (ATL), Jock Landale (PHX), Amen Thompson (R), Cam Whitmore (R)

Out: K.J. Martin Jr. (LAC), Josh Christopher (MEM), Usman Garuba (OKC), Daishen Nix, TyTy Washington (OKC)

Grade: B-

The Rockets spent about a quarter billion dollars on signing Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, and Jeff Green in free agency. Credit Houston for doing everything it could to get out of the NBA cellar next year, but the promising young core of this team — headlined by Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and Amen Thompson — still needs a few more years to develop. VanVleet will be a nice addition on a roster that badly needed a table-setter even if they overpaid to get him. Brooks getting $80 million was stunning to see, but there’s a chance Houston could have a pretty good defense with him. The Rockets may succeed in accelerating this rebuild a bit, but they shouldn’t lose patience with their long-term vision.

Indiana Pacers

In: Bruce Brown (DEN), Ben Sheppard (R), Obi Toppin (NYK), Jarace Walker (R).

Out: Chris Duarte (SAC), Oshae Brissett (BOS), Kendall Brown

Grade: A

The Pacers improved both their present and their future this summer with some sharp decisions that could immediately vault them up the East standings. Signing Bruce Brown to a big money two-year deal (with a team option at the end) was a wonderful piece of business: Brown is a tough defensive guard with connective traits offensively who feels like a perfect fit between Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Bennedict Mathurin. Rookie Jarace Walker should also be a nice two-way piece, and he found a perfect fit next to a stretch five like Turner. Getting Toppin for two second rounders was also brilliant — he can give Haliburton a vertical spacer on lobs and also provide some floor spacing as a shooter. Don’t be surprised if Indiana makes a playoff run this year.

Los Angeles Clippers

In: K.J. Martin Jr. (HOU), Kobe Brown (R), Jordan Miller (R)

Out: Eric Gordon (PHX)

Grade: C

The Clippers are betting on continuity for a team that has shown it can’t get over the hump. Losing Gordon because the team wanted to trim its luxury tax bill hurts a little bit. Meanwhile, adding K.J. Martin will provide a badly needed injection of athleticism, but he needs to prove he can hit an open jumper. Kobe Brown looked great in Summer League and might have to play bench minutes as a rookie. A James Harden trade can save the summer for the Clippers if they don’t give up too much, but for now it feels like this team is still destined to fall short of its lofty goals.

Los Angeles Lakers

In: Gabe Vincent (MIA), Taurean Prince (MIN), Cam Reddish (POR), Jaxson Hayes (NOP), Jalen Hood-Schifino (R), Maxwell Lewis (R),

Out: Dennis Schröder (TOR), Lonnie Walker (BKN), Mo Bamba (PHI), Malik Beasley (MIL), Troy Brown (MIN), Wenyen Gabriel,, Tristan Thompson

Grade: B

The Lakers were extremely active in again reshaping the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but it’s up for debate how much they actually improved. Gabe Vincent will be a nice addition as a 3-and-D style point guard if he can shoot like he did on Miami’s run to the NBA Finals, but his career numbers from deep aren’t as inspiring. Price and Reddish add wing depth, but I’m not sure either is moving the needle that much. LA’s best piece of business was bringing back Austin Reaves on a team-friendly $54 million deal. The Lakers have options for different lineups around their two superstars, but I’m unconvinced they did enough to make another run to the Western Conference Finals.

Memphis Grizzlies

In: Marcus Smart (BOS), Derrick Rose (NYK), Josh Christopher (HOU), Isaiah Todd (WAS)

Out: Tyus Jones (WAS), Dillon Brooks (HOU)

Grade: B

The Grizzlies made one of the boldest moves of the offseason by acquiring Marcus Smart for Tyus Jones and two first round picks. It’s a steep cost, but Smart can provide connective passing, defensive toughness, and a needed veteran presence around Ja Morant. If Memphis can survive Morant’s 25-game suspension to start the season, this team should be more equipped for a deep playoff run with Smart in the lineup.

Miami Heat

In: Josh Richardson (NOP), Thomas Bryant (DEN), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (R)

Out: Max Strus (CLE), Gabe Vincent (LAL), Omer Yurtseven, Cody Zeller (NOP), Udonis Haslem, Victor Oladipo (OKC)

Grade: C (for now)

Damian Lillard wants to join the Heat. The Heat want Damian Lillard. If Miami can eventually land the disgruntled Trail Blazers star, suddenly losing Gabe Vincent and Max Strus this summer won’t feel like such a big deal. Until the Lillard domino finally falls, it’s fair to be skeptical of the Heat’s offseason. It’s true that no team is better at turning fringe players into key contributors, but repeating last year’s playoff magic won’t be easy without playoff heroes Strus and Vincent if Dame isn’t around. It’s not like the team had much margin for error to work with in the first place after just sneaking into the No. 8 seed.

Milwaukee Bucks

In: Malik Beasley (LAL), Andre Jackson Jr. (R), Chris Livingston (R), Robin Lopez (CLE).

Out: Jevon Carter (CHI), Goran Dragic, Joe Ingles (ORL), Meyers Leonard, Wesley Matthews

Grade: B-

The Bucks’ biggest move of the offseason was replacing head coach Mike Budenholzer with Adrian Griffin. Coach Bud had made Milwaukee a regular season machine, and it will be fascinating to see if Griffin can maintain that with an aging roster. Adding Beasley on a minimum deal was a nice flier, but won’t move the needle all that much. Ultimately, the Bucks are counting on continuity and the idea that last season’s playoff flop can be fixed by changing the coach. We’ll see.

Minnesota Timberwolves

In: Shake Milton (PHI), Troy Brown (LAL), Jaylen Clark (R), Leonard Miller (R),

Out: Taurean Prince (LAL), Nathan Knight, Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers

Grade: B-

Can Minnesota take a leap up the standings in their second season with Rudy Gobert? If it happens, it will be because of better health and internal improvement than any big offseason splash. Adding Shake Milton and Troy Brown might help the bench depth, but this team’s future will ultimately be decided by Anthony Edwards’ progression and how Gobert and Karl-Anthony Tows mesh.

New Orleans Pelicans

In: Jordan Hawkins (R), Cody Zeller (MIA)

Out: Jaxson Hayes (LAL), Josh Richardson (MIA), Garrett Temple, Willy Hernangómez

Grade: C

The Pelicans failed in their attempt to make a big splash for Scoot Henderson at the NBA Draft, and instead chose to mostly run back the same roster. Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans’ pick at No. 14, had a case as the best shooter in the draft, but I worry about what else he brings to the table. New Orleans is mostly banking on Zion Williamson coming back, staying healthy, and helping the team recreate the success they had with him at the start of last season. Williamson is only 23 years old, but it’s starting to feel like now or never if he’s ever going to reach his MVP-level upside.

New York Knicks

In: Donte DiVincenzo (GSW)

Out: Obi Toppin (IND), Derrick Rose (MEM)

Grade: B

The Knicks didn’t make the all-in push we’ve been waiting for this offseason, but they should be improved after adding DiVincenzo and re-signing Josh Hart. The former Villanova teammates will both add an injection of defense, energy, and toughness to the rotation, but they need to shoot it well from three-point range to really help. New York needs Julius Randle to maintain the level of play he performed at last season. This would also be a wonderful time for a jump from R.J. Barrett, if he has one in him.

Oklahoma City Thunder

In: Cason Wallace (R), Davis Bertans (DAL), Usman Garuba (HOU), Rudy Gay (UTA), Keyontae Johnson (R), Vasilije Micic (R), Victor Oladipo (MIA), TyTy Washington (HOU), Jack White (DEN).

Out: Dario Saric (GSW)

Grade: B

The Thunder added one of our favorite rookies in Cason Wallace, then made some moves around the margins of the rotation. This team is primed for a big leap up the standings, but if it happens, it will be because of the debut of Chet Holmgren over anything they did this offseason.

Orlando Magic

In: Anthony Black (R), Jett Howard (R), Joe Ingles (MIL)

Out: Bol Bol (PHX), Michael Carter-Williams, Admiral Schofield, Jay Scrubb (BOS)

Grade: C+

The Magic could have created some serious cap space heading into free agency, but instead they settled for signing Joe Ingles to an inflated two-year deal. This wasn’t my favorite spot for Black because Orlando already has enough spacing issues, but adding Jett Howard with their second lottery pick should help alleviate that somewhat. Orlando could be ready for a leap into the playoffs this season, but the lack of shooting around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner remains a concern.

Philadelphia 76ers

In: Mo Bamba (LAL), Patrick Beverley (CHI), Ricky Council IV (R), Terquavion Smith (R)

Out: Georges Niang (CLE), Jalen McDaniels (TOR), Shake Milton (MIN)

Grade: C

James Harden opted into his player option and immediately requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. As Harden’s trade request languishes, it’s becoming more clear that Philly’s real plan is to convince him to come back and then open up two max-ish salary slots in free agency next summer. The Harden situation is fascinating on numerous levels, but its biggest consequence is how it affects the future of reigning MVP Joel Embiid — who could be the next superstar to ask out if the team can’t put a winner around him. No pressure, Daryl Morey.

Phoenix Suns

In: Bradley Beal (WAS), Eric Gordon (LAC), Chimezie Metu (SAC), Yuta Watanabe (BKN), Keita Bates-Diop (SAS), Bol Bol (ORL), Toumani Camara (R), Drew Eubanks (POR), Jordan Goodwin (WAS)

Out: Chris Paul (GSW), Torrey Craig (CHI), Jock Landale (HOU), Landry Shamet (WAS), Saben Lee, Cameron Payne (SAS), Darius Bazley (BKN), Bismack Biyombo, Terrence Ross, T.J. Warren.

Grade: B+

Phoenix made arguably the boldest move of the offseason by acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Beal’s massive salary put major constraints on how Phoenix could fill out the rest of the roster, but they ended up doing a nice job given their limited available resources. Eric Gordon gives the Suns another veteran shooter and ball handler, Yuta Watanabe provides knockdown floor spacing, Keita Bates-Diop has two-way potential as a combo forward, and Jordan Goodwin adds point of attack defense to the backcourt. Bol Bol is also interesting flier as a super long forward with flashes of perimeter skill. The Suns’ season will be defined by how Beal meshes with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker — and how healthy the trio can be. While Beal isn’t a perfect fit with the two incumbent stars, it does feel like the Suns did everything they could to maximize their title window.

Portland Trail Blazers

In: Scoot Henderson (R), Kris Murray (R), Rayan Rupert (R).

Out: Drew Eubanks (PHX), Kevin Knox, Cam Reddish (LAL), Trendon Watford, Justise Winslow.

Grade: C

The Trail Blazers knew Damian Lillard wanted the team to trade its No. 3 overall pick for veteran help. Instead, the Blazers decided to select Scoot Henderson, which put Lillard’s trade request into motion. Lillard’s status will remain the biggest storyline in the NBA until it’s resolved, but the fact that it got to this point makes it an unhappy offseason for Portland. Landing Henderson with the third pick is a coup, but this team is likely staring at some lean years ahead unless they can really ace the return in a Dame trade package.

Sacramento Kings

In: Chris Duarte (IND), Colby Jones (R), Jalen Slawson (R), Sasha Vezenkov (R)

Out: Terence Davis, Matthew Dellavedova, P.J. Dozier, Richaun Holmes (DAL), Chimezie Metu (PHX)

Grade: C

There was hope the Kings could make a big splash when they traded out of their first round pick to open up cap space. Instead, Sacramento mostly used it to extend Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis. The Kings were perhaps the most pleasant surprise of last season, but it’s hard to maintain that status in the West without any meaningful improvements to the roster. Duarte and Jones should be nice depth pieces, but it’s hard to argue the Kings really got better this summer.

San Antonio Spurs

In: Victor Wembanyama (R), Reggie Bullock (DAL), Cedi Osman (CLE), Cameron Payne (PHX)

Out: Charles Bassey, Keita Bates-Diop (PHX), Gorgui Dieng, Romeo Langford.

Grade: A

The Spurs earned an A-grade when they won the draft lottery and the rights to Victor Wembanyama. Everything in San Antonio will revolve around the young French giant, and the team has already done a good job helping ensure he’ll have a bright future. Taking on Reggie Bullock and earning a 2030 first round pick swap with the Mavericks was a wonderful piece of business that could pay off big down the road. For now, the Spurs are likely to slow play Wembanyama’s rush to competitiveness in the West, but their future is suddenly as bright as any team in the league.

Toronto Raptors

In: Dennis Schröder (LAL), Gradey Dick (R), Jalen McDaniels (PHI), Markquis Nowell (R)

Out: Fred VanVleet (HOU), Dalano Banton (BOS), Will Barton

Grade: C-

The Raptors were one of the most disappointing teams in the league last season, and it’s hard to imagine they’re due for improvement after losing Fred VanVleet in free agency. Dennis Schröder will be a respectable fill-in at point guard, but this team still lacks shot creation and shot-making. Rumors about the Raptors blowing it up have been circling for a year, and they could get even louder if this team gets off to a bad start with Pascal Siakam entering the final year of his deal.

Utah Jazz

In: John Collins (ATL), Keyonte George (R), Taylor Hendricks (R), Brice Sensabaugh (R).

Out: Udoka Azubuike, Rudy Gay (OKC), Damian Jones (CLE)

Grade: B+

The Jazz remain in the early stages of their rebuild, but they found a way to add a talented player at little cost when they acquired John Collins. Collins will join Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen on a supersized front line with real promise, but the guard play in Utah is a lot less inspiring. It’s possible the Jazz found a major draft steal in Keyonte George at No. 16 overall — we ranked him as the best rookie in Summer League — and Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh will add shooting, too. The Jazz may drop in the standings as so many rivals in the West improved, but this team is still loaded with assets for the future.

Washington Wizards

In: Tyus Jones (MEM), Jordan Poole (GSW), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (GSW), Bilal Coulibaly (R), Danilo Gallinari (BOS), Mike Muscala (BOS), Eugene Omoruyi (DET), Ryan Rollins (GSW), Landry Shamet (PHX).

Out: Bradley Beal (PHX), Kristaps Porzingis (BOS), Taj Gibson, Jordan Goodwin (PHX), Jay Huff, Monte Morris (DET)

Grade: C

The Wizards revamped their front office at the start of the summer, and immediately began a rebuild. Washington didn’t get anything of value for Bradley Beal, but they also didn’t have any leverage after the last regime gave him a no-trade clause. Swapping out Kristaps Porzingis for Tyus Jones and Chris Paul for Jordan Poole were solid moves for Washington, but this team isn’t trying to win anytime soon.