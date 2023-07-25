Bronny James collapses during USC practice from cardiac arrest, per report

Bronny James collapsed on the court and went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning during a practice session with the USC Trojans, according to TMZ. James was taken to the hospital, treated, and sent home. He is now in stable condition, per TMZ.

James was reportedly unconscious as he fell to the floor during practice. The 18-year-old son of LeBron James — whose legal name is LeBron James Jr. — is starting his freshman year at USC. TMZ has the scary details:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Sports ... a 911 call was made at 9:26 AM Monday from USC’s Galen Center for — the venue where the team plays and practices — and the 18-year-old hooper, who was unconscious, was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Our sources say it was a Code 3 — meaning the ambulance lights and sirens — which signifies the seriousness of the emergency.

James was rated as the No. 17 overall prospect in the incoming freshman class, per the RSCI. We have him slated as a projected first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Here’s a statement from a James family spokesperson on what happened to Bronny, via NBA insider Shams Charania:

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

There have been several recent incidents of athletes going into cardiac arrest during a game. Buffalo Bills safety Demar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game last season. Keyontae Johnson, now of the Memphis Grizzlies, also collapsed on the court during his time with the Florida Gators.

We’ll update this story as it develops.