The 12 best available NBA free agents still on the market

Most of the big names are off the board already NBA free agency. Only three of our top-30 free agents entering the summer remain unsigned after the opening days of the transactional rush.

Most of the top free agents this summer re-signed with their incumbent teams. Kyrie Irving is going back to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year deal, Khris Middleton is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks, and Draymond Green got a new deal from the Golden State Warriors. The Houston Rockets were the only team to lure major free agents away from home by handing out massive contracts to Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. James Harden also opted into his player option for next season, but then demanded a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

We have a live tracker of every free agent signing and trade updating constantly. Now let’s look at the best players who are still available for teams to sign in free agency.

1. PJ Washington, F/C, Charlotte Hornets: At 6’7, 230 pounds, with a 7’3 wingspan, Washington is a big forward who finishes well inside and can stretch the floor as a solid three-point shooter. His defense graded out better than his offense according to EPM. He averaged one steal and 1.2 blocks per-36 minutes last season with the Hornets. He turns 25 years old before the season.

2. Christian Wood, F/C, Dallas Mavericks: Wood is a gifted offensive big man who struggles on the defensive end. Wood made 59.4 percent of his two-pointers and 37.6 percent of his threes on 4.2 attempts per game last season with the Dallas Mavericks.

3. Grant Williams, F, Boston Celtics: Williams is a strong defensive forward who can capably stretch the floor as an outside shooter. He hit 39.5 percent of his threes last season on 291 attempts, and graded out in the 73rd percentile defensively by EPM. Williams seemingly fell out of favor with first-year head coach Joe Mazzula in Boston last season, but still has some upside as someone who will still be 24 years old at the start of the season.

4. Kelly Oubre, F, Charlotte Hornets: Oubre has a nice combination of size and athleticism on the wing, but his outside shot is streaky and his defense is a mixed bag. Oubre shot 31.9 percent from three last year with the Hornets, but still averaged a career-high 20.1 points per game by finishing well inside.

5. Matisse Thybulle, F, Portland Trail Blazers: Athletic forward who can rack up blocks and steals defensively, but struggles to shoot from the outside. Thybulle’s three-point stroke might be improving after he hit 38.8 percent from three on five attempts per-36 minutes during his 22-game stint with Portland after the trade deadline last season.

6. Torrey Craig, F, Phoenix Suns: Craig is a tough defensive forward at 6’7, 220 pounds who is still getting better as an outside shooter at 32 years old. He made 39.5 percent of his threes last season on 253 attempts for the Suns.

7. Ayo Dosunmu, G, Chicago Bulls: Dosunmu is a big guard who defends well but saw his three-point shot fall off in his second season. He uses his length to be an on-ball pest defensively, where he graded out in the 77th percentile of the league, per EPM. His offense was an eyesore last season (18th percentile, per EPM), but could get better if he can improve his 31.2 percent three-point stroke.

8. Mason Plumlee, C, Los Angeles Clippers: Plumlee’s game isn’t pretty, but it can be effective. He scored the ball incredibly efficiently last season with a 68.9 true shooting percentage. His lack of an outside shot and poor marks from the foul line (63.7 percent on free throws) limits his utility.

9. Paul Reed, C, Philadelphia 76ers: The 24-year-old big man attacks the glass hard on both ends and has racked up steals and blocks in a small role with the Sixers to start his career. His lack of shooting and passing skill limits him a bit, but he has some upside as a high-energy bench big.

10. Malik Beasley, G, Los Angeles Lakers: High volume and highly accurate shooter who struggles defensively and doesn’t bring much value in any other area offensively.

11. Trenton Watford, F, Portland Trail Blazers: The 6’9 forward is an efficient scorer offensively but lacks mobility on the defensive end.

12. Dario Saric, C/F, Oklahoma City Thunder: Saric finally looked healthy during his brief stint with Oklahoma City last season after recovering from a torn ACL. He’s a skilled passer and shooter, but seems to have lost some mobility after the injury.