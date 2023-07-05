Las Vegas’ new spectacle looks like a giant basketball meteor hit the city

A new addition to the Las Vegas skyline is one of the wildest things you’ve ever seen.

The Sphere at the Venetian Resort is a new multi-purpose arena and music venue that’s shaped, you guessed it, like a sphere. Built by the Madison Square Garden Company, it also features an exosphere made out of LED Boards, which allow it to project whatever the arena wants.

This week it’s lit up for the start of the NBA Summer League, and it looks like a giant basketball crashed into earth like a meteor. It’s not at all ominous. Seriously, this looks totally amazing and it’s wild this thing exists.

Testing the sphere began this week and culminated with an epic Fourth of July light show that was unlike anything we’ve seen before.

An identical sphere is planned for construction in England, with more planned for sites around the world. It’s the closest we’ll come to an alien invasion. Well, unless there’s an actual alien invasion.