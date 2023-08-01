The NBA’s 11 best young cores, ranked by their future championship potential

The future always seems so far away in the NBA until it’s not. It wasn’t long ago that Boston Celtics duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Denver Nuggets tandem Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and Phoenix Suns trio Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton made up the league’s best young cores. Only a few years later, all three teams have appeared in the NBA Finals, with the Nuggets claiming their first ever championship this past June.

The next wave of talented young cores around the league are fully starting to emerge. The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons have each made three picks in the top-five of the draft over the last three years. The Oklahoma City Thunder have made five lottery picks over the same time frame. Young stars like Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Tyrese Haliburton have already signed max contract extensions.

With the NBA in its summer doldrums, we thought it would be fun to rank the best young cores around the league. The criteria: players considered must be 24 years old or younger by the time the 2024 NBA playoffs begin on Saturday, April 13. This means Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Desmond Bane, and others miss the cut-off.

Here’s how we’d rank the league’s best up-and-coming rosters. The ages listed are how old the players will be at the start of the season. For the sake of this list, teams need at least three core-worthy players to be mentioned, which is why the Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t listed despite Evan Mobley and Darius Garland being in the qualified age range.

11. Portland Trail Blazers

Young core: Scoot Henderson (19 years old), Shaedon Sharpe (20), Anfernee Simons (24), Kris Murray (23)

Portland’s young core is still in the very early stages, but they already know they have their next face of the franchise in Scoot Henderson. The electric 6’3 point guard brings an elite mix of athleticism, scoring, and playmaking, but he’ll have to make big improvements as an outside shooter and become more consistent defensively to reach his full potential. His long-term backcourt mate, Shaedon Sharpe, has every physical tool teams want out of a wing. Sharpe has a 7-foot wingspan, Vince Carter-like hops, and an easy shooting stroke from deep, but he’s still learning to read the game at both ends while he fine-tunes his ball handling, passing, and decision-making.

Anfernee Simons — who will finish the season at 24 years old — also qualifies for this list. While he’s not a perfect match with Henderson due to his lack of size, strength, and defensive projection, Simons is an ultra talented scorer from all three levels. He should have good trade value even if he’s not a long-term fit. The rest of Portland’s future will be determined by the quality of the return in the upcoming Damian Lillard trade.

10. Charlotte Hornets

Young core: LaMelo Ball (22 years old), Brandon Miller (20), Nick Smith Jr. (19), Mark Williams (21)

I had LaMelo Ball ranked as the best player in the 2020 draft at the time, and continue to be in on his upside despite an uneven first three seasons in the league. Ball has made huge strides as a shooter, knocking down 37.7 percent from deep in his career and finishing No. 3 in the league in three-pointers attempts per game last season behind Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard. Ball has always been an incredibly skilled passer and ball handler for someone his size (6’8). The next step is being able to stay healthy, and proving he can use his physical tools and immense IQ to be an every play defender, instead of someone who both makes and gives up big plays with frequent gambles into the passing lanes.

The outlook for the rest of Charlotte’s young core mostly hinges on Brandon Miller, who the franchise controversially selected at No. 2 overall over Scoot Henderson in June’s draft. Miller is a big wing who can run pick-and-roll and rip three-pointers, but he lacks elite athletic traits. He’ll have to be an excellent three-point shooter to warrant this draft slot. Mark Williams is a super long center who will mostly play drop coverage defensively and finish plays around the rim, without bringing much as a passer or shooter. Nick Smith can be an electric backcourt scorer, but probably needs a few years of seasoning. Charlotte also some sleeper members of their core, with guard Amari Bailey, big James Nnaji, guard Bryce McGowens, and forward Kai Jones also having some chance to pop in the near future.

9. Indiana Pacers

Young core: Tyrese Haliburton (23 years old), Benedict Mathurin (21), Jarace Walker (19), Andrew Nembhard (23)

The Pacers are in the capable hands of Tyrese Haliburton after giving him a five-year extension worth as much as $260 million this offseason. Haliburton has proven himself as nothing less than one of the best young guards in the league during his first three years, combining dynamic passing with dangerous long-range shooting and crafty finishing near the rim. Haliburton feels like a sure thing, and his continued ascent is the biggest reason why the Pacers can be seen as a darkhorse playoff contender this season after adding veterans Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin in free agency.

Benedict Mathurin has a lot to prove after his hot start somewhat faded away down the stretch as a rookie. Mathurin should be an explosive scoring two-guard: he has the speed and strength to get downhill and finish at the rim, and his shooting projection is much rosier than his 32.2 percent three-point stroke as a rookie would suggest. Mathurin needs to shoot it better and also learn to read the floor as a passer to take the next step. I’m bullish on rookie forward Jarace Walker’s fit with Indiana: the 6’8, 240-pound wrecking ball has offensive upside if he isn’t exclusively used as a floor spacer, and the paring with a real stretch five in Myles Turner should allow him a more diverse attacking diet. The Pacers also have guard Ben Sheppard, big man Isaiah Jackson, and forward Kendall Brown as other young players who could have a chance to breakout.

8. New Orleans Pelicans:

Players: Zion Williamson (23 years old), Trey Murphy III (23), Dyson Daniels (20), Jordan Hawkins (21)

It goes without saying that the present and future of the New Orleans Pelicans rests on the burly shoulders of Zion Williamson. Williamson showed his MVP-level upside during his brilliant 2020-2021 campaign when he logged 61 games, but since then he hasn’t been able to stay on the court. With trade rumors circling around him this offseason, it’s possible even the Pelicans are starting to sour on the Zion experience. His potential ceiling is nearly as high as any player on this list, but he also has the lowest floor due to his lack of availability.

The Pelicans have some good young pieces to build with around Williamson. Trey Murphy III is close in that regard as a 6’9 sniper who hit 40.6 percent from three on more than six attempts per game last year. His pure shooting stroke makes him a wonderful fit long-term next to Zion. Dyson Daniels is a huge 6’8 guard with major defensive upside, but he needs to prove he can score against a set defense. Hawkins was not my favorite first round pick this year, but he’s a great three-point shooter, and that is always valuable.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

Young core: Anthony Edwards (22 years old), Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Leonard Miller

If we were drafting players age-23 or younger, Anthony Edwards would have a case to go No. 1 overall. Edwards isn’t just arguably the most athletic rim attacker in the NBA, he’s also a proven playoff killer who just averaged 31.6 points per game on impressive 60.2 percent true shooting in a series vs. the eventual champion Nuggets. Edwards’ combination of rim pressure, three-point shooting, and big play defense is absolutely special. It’s only a matter of time before he’s a top-10 player in the league.

Jaden McDaniels is Minnesota’s next best young player as the type of three-point shooting, rim-protecting four man teams around the league covet. McDaniels may never be a big-time scorer, but he’s close to elite on the defensive end and can capably stretch the floor offensively — even if he’d benefit from upping his volume from deep soon. Naz Reid is a talented offensive center with real shooting skill, but it’s hard to know everything he’s capable of while stuck behind Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in the rotation. It wouldn’t surprise me if Leonard Miller ended up as the steal of the draft after he slipped to the second round, but there’s only so many lineups Minnesota can play in him right now given his lack of shooting.

6. Detroit Pistons

Young core: Cade Cunningham (22 years old), Jaden Ivey (21), Jalen Duren (19), Ausar Thompson (20), Isaiah Stewart (22), Killian Hayes (22)

Few young players in the league have more pressure on their shoulders than Cade Cunningham this season. The former No. 1 overall pick was limited to only 12 games last season before having season-ending shin surgery. The 6’7 guard was believed to have All-NBA potential entering the league, but he’s been a poor shooter, poor finisher, and unable to draw fouls in his 76 career games so far. I’ve always believed in Cade as an elite prospect, and hopefully getting his leg healthy will give him an easier time beating defenders all over the court.

The Pistons need Cunningham to reach his upside if this rebuild is really going to hit its potential, but there are still plenty of other interesting young players on the roster. Jaden Ivey is a super fast young guard who can get to the rim at will, but needs to refine his shooting stroke and get better at reading the floor as a passer. I’ve always been high on Jalen Duren, a long-and-strong center who dunks everything inside. Ausar Thompson is an athletic rookie wing who has major defensive potential and burgeoning feel as a passer, but he also needs to improve his shot. The Pistons could be in for a spacing crunch without quick development, but a star leap from Cunningham would suddenly put everyone else in their rightful role.

5. Orlando Magic

Young core: Paolo Banchero (20 years old), Franz Wagner (22), Anthony Black (19), Jett Howard (20), Jalen Suggs (22), Cole Anthony (23)

The Magic started last season 5-20 with one of the youngest rotations in the NBA. They went 29-28 the rest of the way, hinting that the team’s bright future might be closer to the present than most realize. Orlando seemingly has its top offensive options in place with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner forming a two-headed monster of supersized shot creation. Banchero is a enormous forward at 6’10, 250 pounds who can rip mid-range jumpers, body smaller defenders at the rim, and throw some impressive passes. There’s no doubt he was the right choice at No. 1 overall for the Magic in the 2022 draft. Wagner is nearly as dynamic with a slithery handle and superior shooting ability at 6’10, 220 pounds. Both players clearly have All-Star potential — and might even have All-NBA potential if everything breaks right.

Orlando continues to embark on adding the necessary shooting and defense around Banchero and Wagner. Anthony Black, their pick at No. 6 overall in June’s draft, is a huge 6’7 guard with immense defensive potential who struggles to shoot. Jett Howard, their pick at No. 11 overall in June’s draft, is a big forward with tremendous shooting ability who struggles defensively because he isn’t a great athlete. Jalen Suggs has proven to be a good defensive guard who needs to show he can hit a wide open three. Big man Wendell Carter Jr. just missed the age cut-off, but should be a reliable two-way big with some versatility to bounce between the four and the five depending on the lineup. The rough outline of a physically imposing team with killer one-on-one scoring ability is here, but the Magic need to keep coloring in the margins.

4. Houston Rockets

Young core: Jalen Green (21 years old), Amen Thompson (20), Jabari Smith Jr. (20), Cam Whitmore (19), Tari Eason (22), Alperen Sengun (21)

Houston has the greatest volume of intriguing young talent in the NBA. All six players listed above have a real chance to be high-end starters. The only question is if there’s someone in the mix who one day projects as the best player on a championship team. I’m a bit skeptical there, and it’s why the Rockets only rank No. 4 on this list. Still, the sheer number of impressive young players on this roster is enough to give Houston as bright of a future as any bottom-feeding team in the league.

Jalen Green was the first big piece of Houston’s rebuild. The thin 6’5 off-guard has an incredible combination of speed and leaping, ripping three-pointers with volume and getting to the rim at will. Jabari Smith Jr. is a 6’10 forward who struggled to live up to his reputation as a shooter as a rookie, but should be a quality floor spacer and versatile defender long-term. Amen Thompson, the team’s No. 4 overall draft choice in 2023, is a top one percent athlete in the league as a 6’7 point guard. He can’t shoot yet, but his size, playmaking, defensive upside, and rim pressure could make him special. We had Cam Whitmore as a top-five overall prospect in the 2023 draft class, but he somehow slipped to No. 20 on draft night. Whitmore just turned 19 years old and may need a few years of development, but he has all the tools to one day turn into a monster scorer. Tari Eason is a defensive menace who never stops attacking at either end of the floor, and Alperen Sengun is a slick offensive center who needs to prove he can stay on the floor defensively.

Houston tried to accelerate its rebuild this offseason by signing Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, and Jeff Green to big money contracts. The hope is that more veterans will help keep this team organized and professional as the young core grows into its own. The Rockets might not have many wins to show for it just yet, but they really do have a bright future.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

Young core: Ja Morant (24 years old), Jaren Jackson Jr. (24), Santi Aldama (22), Ziaire Williams (22), David Roddy (22), Jake LaRavia (22)

The Grizzlies are already one of the best teams in the NBA after winning 56 games and 51 games the last two seasons, respectively. The fact that they still qualify for this list offers a reminder of just how young Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. really are, with both set to turn 24 years old just before this season. Morant and Jackson are by far the two most accomplished players on this list with an All-NBA spot for Morant and a Defensive Player of the Year award for Jackson already on the mantle. Of course, Morant needs to prove that he can keep the focus strictly on basketball as he comes off a 25-game suspension to start the season. The Grizzlies have real pressure to win already after cashing in multiple first rounders for Marcus Smart this offseason, but there are enough young pieces around Morant and Jackson Jr. to keep raising the ceiling.

Aldama is a big 6’11 forward with shooting ability who started to come into his own last season. Ziaire Williams is a long forward with enticing shot-making flashes who still needs to make the turn from prospect to player as he enters year three. Roddy and LaRavia had up-and-down rookie years, but fit as the type of young wing depth pieces every team needs. There’s also the likes of Kenneth Lofton Jr., rookie GG Jackson, Josh Christopher, and Vince Williams — any of whom could emerge as a real piece of the core this season. The Grizzlies have a credible case for No. 1 on this list given their current success, but with Desmond Bane missing the age cut-off, Memphis’ young collective beyond its two staples still has a lot of questions.

2. San Antonio Spurs

Young core: Victor Wembanyama (19 years old), Devin Vassell (23), Jeremy Sochan (20), Malaki Branham (20), Keldon Johnson (24)

It feels like the Spurs’ young core is still in the early stages of its development, but the team already has its biggest piece in Victor Wembanyama. The 7’5 French giant is legitimately one of the most enticing prospects in league history, and there’s no cap on his ceiling. Wembanyama’s easiest projection early in his career comes on the defensive end, where his sharp instincts and 8-foot wingspan could make him the best rim protector in the world one day. His offensive development may take a little longer, but he’s a lock to be an incredible play finisher around the basket while showcasing an easy shooting stroke both from mid-range and three. It’s hard to imagine a shot creator this big, but Victor has the potential to make us rethink the game if he can stay healthy and reach his lofty ceiling.

The Spurs appear set to take a patient approach to team success, which means there will be more young players added to this mix over time, but there are already some good supporting pieces in place. Devin Vassell could be in for an All-Star jump playing off Wembanyama as a tremendous off-ball defender who can shoot threes and has started to flesh out his shot creation ability. Jeremy Sochan is a super versatile defensive big man with intriguing passing chops who needs to learn to shoot. Keldon Johnson is a freight train going to the basket. Malaki Branham brings shooting, and Blake Wesley brings rim pressure to the backcourt.

The Spurs don’t have as many pieces as a team like Houston, but Wembanyama’s singular potential makes up for that by itself.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Young core: Chet Holmgren (21 years old), Jalen Williams (22), Josh Giddey (21), Cason Wallace (19 years old), Ousmane Dieng (20), Jaylin Williams (21)

The Thunder emerged as one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA last season by winning 40 games without injured rookie big man Chet Holmgren. With the former No. 2 overall pick set to debut this year, Oklahoma City has the chance to accelerate its rebuild and become an immediate factor in the Western Conference. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just misses our age cut-off, the Thunder are No. 1 on this list because of how well each of their pieces complements SGA’s game. With a stud shot creator already in place, OKC has filled out the rest of the roster with the right mix of length, playmaking, shooting, and secondary scoring.

Holmgren can be special as a 7’1 big man with elite rim protection and connective traits offensively. The Gonzaga alum has the ability to hammer dunks inside the paint, space the floor as a shooter, keep the ball moving as a passer, handle in transition, and attack a closeout. Given how good OKC was last season without a real center on the roster, Holmgren’s length and defense offers the chance to push this group to the next level. On the perimeter, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey are turning into ideal secondary creators next to Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams is a super long wing who can run pick-and-roll, stroke threes, and offer crafty finishing around the rim. Giddey is a massive 6’8 guard who stuffed box scores as a 20-year-old last season (16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists per game) without great shooting or athleticism.

Cason Wallace will bring ferocious perimeter defense and spot-up shooting. Jaylin Williams is a high-floor big man who can protect the paint defensively, rebound, and is always ready to take a charge. Ousmane Dieng is the wildcard of this group as a raw but enticing young wing with length and shot-making talent. If Holmgren can stay healthy and SGA continues his superstar turn, the Thunder are going to be competitive in the West for a long, long time.