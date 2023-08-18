Victor Wembanyama’s 9 best matchups in rookie season

Even the most tepid praise for Victor Wembanyama labeled the 7’5 French giant as the NBA’s best prospect since LeBron James. There is truly no historical comparison for a player with his tools: Wembanyama’s 8-foot wingspan, quick feet on the perimeter, shooting range out past the three-point line, and non-stop motor makes him a unicorn even among other unicorns. The league has never seen a player like this, and now we have a road map to his rookie season.

The NBA released its 2023-2024 schedule on Thursday, which includes 11 national TV games (not counting NBA TV games) for the San Antonio Spurs. That’s the Wembanyama effect for a team that was among the worst in the league last season, and appears to be slow-playing its way to relevance even with the stud rookie big man in tow.

Year One of the Wemby era is all about discovery, and that includes seeing how he matches up against some of the game’s greatest players. With the schedule out, here are nine matchups we can’t wait to see Wembanyama in.

The opener: Dallas Mavericks, Oct. 25, ESPN

Wembanyama’s first NBA game will be on ESPN for the world to see. Waiting on the other side will be the previous international sensation to hit the draft in Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Luka and Wemby have completely different games: Doncic has emerged as one of the NBA’s biggest stars as a thick 6’7 guard who lacks foot speed but might be the most skilled player in the league this side of Stephen Curry. Meanwhile, Wemby’s physical tools — the unprecedented length, the surprising quickness — will be his calling card.

The league did well by giving us Wembanyama’s first game on national television. I still remember watching LeBron James’ debut against the Kings in 2003. Maybe one day, we’ll talk about Wemby’s debut the same way.

Kevin Durant: Phoenix Suns, Oct. 31, TNT

Wembanyama spent much of his youth studying Kevin Durant. This is probably only surprising if you haven’t watched the NBA in the last 10 years: the days of centers strictly patrolling the paint is over; now, everyone needs perimeter skill. That goes for 7’5 guys, too.

Durant’s combination of length and skill was a precursor for the basketball world Wembanyama grew up in. While it isn’t fair to expect the French wunderkind to one day shoot like KD, it’s important to remember that Victor has at least seven inches of reach on him. Durant’s transformation from a skinny teenager who couldn’t do a single bench press rep at the draft combine to one of the greatest scorers ever is a path of inspiration of Wembanyama to follow as his body fills out.

Rudy Gobert: Minnesota Timberwolves, Nov. 10

Rudy Gobert is the greatest French center in NBA history. The 31-year-old is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and six-time First-Team All-Defense selection. Yes, Gobert is something of a punchline now after the Timberwolves essentially gave up five first round picks to trade for him, but that isn’t his fault.

Gobert has been a mentor for Wembanyama from an early age, even sending him clothes when it became apparent the 19-year-old couldn’t find anything that would fit him. This game, Wembanyama’s ninth in the NBA, will feel like a master facing his apprentice. Gobert is probably already jealous of all the offensive skill Wemby has at his disposal.

Chet Holmgren: Oklahoma City Thunder, Nov. 14, TNT

Chet Holmgren might be Wembanyama’s stiffest competition for Rookie of the Year. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Gonzaga, but he missed all of last year with a foot injury. Holmgren is another super long, super skilled big man who can protect the paint defensively and impact the game all over the floor on offense. These two should be doing battle for years to come in the Western Conference, and it will be so much fun to see their first NBA matchup.

We’ve seen Holmgren and Wembanyama face-off before during the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, and it produced an instant classic that serves as essential subtext for their pre-NBA careers. Holmgren is one of the few young players with the size and skill to serve as a legitimate foil for Wembanyama (Cavs big man Evan Mobley is there, too). Putting this game on national TV was a brilliant move by the league.

Golden State Warriors, Nov. 24, ESPN

The Warriors grew into the NBA’s definitive dynasty after the end of the last dominant run by the San Antonio Spurs, led by Tim Duncan. Golden State pushed the limits of pace and space to change the league forever. Wembanyama has the ability to change the league too if he lives up to his historic potential. This one is intriguing on a number of levels, but I really just want to hear what Draymond Green has to say about Wembanyama on his podcast after the game.

Nikola Jokic: Denver Nuggets, Nov. 26

Jokic is now universally revered as the best player in the world after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history last season. If we want to see Wembanyama measure up against the best of the best, there’s no better matchup than Jokic.

Related How Nikola Jokic became the best basketball player in the world

This has the potential to be another ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment for Victor. Jokic is listed as the heaviest player in the NBA at 280 pounds, and will surely be able to throw his weight around against a skinny teenager. Wemby will get all of the midrange jumpers he wants, but that typically isn’t winning basketball. Even if Wembanyama looks outclassed in this one, it will still be a great learning experience.

LeBron James: Los Angeles Lakers, Dec. 15, ESPN

The first pick in the 2003 draft vs. the first pick in the 2023 draft happens two weeks shy of James’ 39th birthday. LeBron is the last player to enter the league with as much hype as Wemby, and he fully delivered on his promise. Can Wembanyama do the same?

It feels like LeBron will be mentioned whenever Wembanyama is talked about in historical terms. It will be so cool to see two generations of NBA superstars compete against each other on the same floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Milwaukee Bucks, Dec. 19

Giannis gave one of the great scouting reports on Wembanyama ahead of the draft during a YouTube segment with Serge Ibaka. Antetokounmpo has become such a wonderful ambassador for the league since turning into a superstar, and he’s a great role model for Wembanyama in every way.

That doesn’t mean Giannis will take it easy on him, of course. Get ready for a super strong 6’11 forward charging at you full speed at both ends of the court, Victor. Wembanyama has already faced a lot of great competition in his young career, but he’s never seen anything like Giannis.

Scoot Henderson: Portland Trail Blazers, Dec. 29

Wembanyama and Henderson put on a thrilling display when Victor’s French team faced Scoot’s G League Ignite team in a made-for-TV preseason matchup that put the hype into overdrive for both players. The Charlotte Hornets’ decision to take Brandon Miller over Henderson means this isn’t a No. 1 pick vs. No. 2 pick matchup, but it will still be awesome to watch.

Henderson has shown he will attack Wembanyama at every opportunity. Wemby won’t back down from trying to guard him on the perimeter. This matchup brought out the best of both players almost one year ago, and it’s going to be fantastic to see how they’ll look competing on an NBA court against each other.