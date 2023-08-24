FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Schedule, scores, bracket, TV times, format, and more

The 2023 men’s FIBA World Cup brings begins with no shortage of storylines. Team USA is seeking redemption after an embarrassing display at the last World Cup in 2019, when the favorites lost to both France and Serbia to finish in seventh place. Spain will be looking to repeat as champions and maintain their world No. 1 status, but the Spaniards will have to do it with only one current NBA player on the roster in Santi Aldama. The wildcard of the tournament may be Canada, with superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the country’s most talented team yet.

The World Cup is set to run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 with Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia as the hosts. With tons of talent on the floor and seven teams able to punch their qualification ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, this tournament is bound to be thrilling from start to finish.

We’ll be keeping track of every result in this post. Check out our Team USA roster breakdown before the tournament starts. Here’s everything you need to know about 2023 FIBA World Cup.

FIBA World Cup rules and Olympic qualification

The 2023 men’s FIBA World Cup features 32 teams — there are 12 European teams, eight teams from Asia and Oceania, seven teams from the Americas, and five teams from Africa. The tournament has two different stages of group play, followed by a single-elimination knockout round until a champion is crowned.

The 32 teams are split into eight groups for the first round of group play. Each team will play each other one time, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the second round. Teams will then be split into four groups in the second round, with Group A and B together, C and D together, and so on. Teams will again play everyone in their group once, and the two teams advance to knockout play.

2023 men’s FIBA World Cup groups

Group A

Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines, Italy

Group B

South Sudan, Serbia, China, Puerto Rico

Group C

USA, Jordan, Greece, New Zealand

Group D

Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, Lithuania

Group E

Germany, Finland, Australia, Japan

Group F

Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia, Venezuela

Group G

Iran, Spain, Ivory Coast, Brazil

Group H

Canada, Latvia, Lebanon, France

Complete FIBA World Cup schedule

All games on ESPN+

First round

Aug. 25

Angola vs. Italy, 4 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Australia, 4 a.m. ET

Mexico vs. Montenegro, 4:45 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Lebanon, 5:15 a.m. ET

Dominican Republic vs. Philippines, 8 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Japan, 8:10 a.m. ET

Egypt vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada vs. France, 9:30 a.m. ET

Aug. 26

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 4 a.m. ET

Cape Verde vs. Georgia, 4 a.m. ET

Jordan vs. Greece, 4:45 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 7:30 a.m. ET

Serbia vs. China, 8 a.m. ET

United States vs. New Zealand, 8:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2

Spain vs. Cote D’Ivoire, 9:30 a.m. ET

Aug. 27

Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Germany, 4:30 a.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Egypt, 4:45 a.m. ET

Lebanon vs. Canada, 5:45 a.m. ET

Philippines vs. Angola, 8 a.m. ET

Japan vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET

Lithuania vs. Mexico, 8:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m. ET

Aug. 28

China vs. South Sudan, 4 a.m. ET

Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, 4 a.m. ET

New Zealand vs. Jordan, 4:45 a.m. ET

Cote D’Ivoire vs. Iran, 5:45 a.m. ET

Georgia vs. Slovenia, 7:30 a.m. ET

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 8 a.m. ET

Greece vs. United States, 8:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2

Brazil vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m. ET

Aug. 29

Germany vs. Finland, 3:30 a.m. ET

Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m. ET

Egypt vs. Mexico, 4:45 a.m. ET

Lebanon vs. France, 5:45 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Japan, 7:10 a.m. ET

Philippines vs. Italy, 8 a.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m. ET

Aug. 30

South Sudan vs. Serbia, 4 a.m. ET

Georgia vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m. ET

United States vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. ET | ESPN2

Cote D’Ivoire vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 7:30 a.m. ET

China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m. ET

Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:30 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m. ET

Second round

Sept. 1-3

Quarterfinals

Sept. 5-6

Semifinals

Sept. 8

Finals

Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2