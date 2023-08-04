Taylor Swift recognized Kobe Bryant’s daughter in touching moment at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has made it to Los Angeles for record-breaking Eras Tour, where he she played the first of six dates at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. Famous faces have been popping up at Swift’s tour since it began earlier this year, and on Thursday, Vanessa Bryant had a front row seat with her daughters. Swift and Kobe Bryant were friends before his passing in a tragic helicopter accident in 2020, and the superstar singer made it a point to recognize his family.

As Swift was performing her 2012 hit “22,” she walked up to Bryant’s daughter Bianka and gave her the hat she was wearing. Vanessa Bryant posted a wonderful photo of Swift and her 6-year-old daughter hugging on Instagram. Here are the fan videos from the show.

kobe’s daughter bianca got the taylor swift 22 hat tonight pic.twitter.com/YdsODKdj4x — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 4, 2023

| Taylor hugging Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka tonight after giving her the ‘22’ hat #LATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/fLADdYQoDD — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 4, 2023

Back in 2015, Bryant appeared on stage at Swift’s 1989 tour to present her with a banner for selling out 16-straight shows at what was then called Staples Center. The two maintained a friendship until Bryant’s passing.

Vanessa Bryant wore a custom-made jacket to the show on Thursday that featured this moment between Kobe and Swift.

Here’s video of Bryant talking about his admiration of Swift and the kindness she showed his daughters just before his passing.

pic.twitter.com/eAsTxo10kx — Bre (@Bre_NFL) August 4, 2023

All these years later, it’s still hard to believe Kobe is gone. As we continue to watch his daughters grow up in the public spotlight, it’s wonderful to see a gesture like this from someone as famous as Swift.