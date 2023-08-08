Stephen Curry singing with Paramore is peak NBA summer content

Stephen Curry is one of the best basketball players of his generation. Paramore is one of the best bands of its generation. Both Curry and Paramore started their journey to superstardom around the same time, just before the dawn of the 2010s, and have continued to stay at the top of their respective games. Curry just won his fourth ring in 2022, and remains an undisputed top-3 player alive. Paramore’s latest two albums — “After Laughter” and 2023’s “This is Why” — are two of their best. Both continue to reinvent themselves with age.

On Monday night, Paramore played Chase Center, home of Curry’s Golden State Warriors. When it was time for the band to play their early hit “Misery Business,” lead singer Hayley Williams brought out a special guest ... none other than Curry himself. Curry got the mic to sing the song’s epic bridge, and sounded great doing it. Please, treat yourself to Stephen Curry singing Paramore live on stage.

When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage



Paramore's surprise guest is none other than @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/1XykIDOirQ — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) August 8, 2023

Steph Curry singing Misery Business with Paramore = good content pic.twitter.com/p63C7bylxJ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 8, 2023

STEPH CURRY CAME ON STAGE AND SANG MIZ BIZ WITH HAYLEY IM SCREAMICNGBFVD I LOVE PARAMORE pic.twitter.com/opJDo0jWd2 — alicia the ✨sexy beast✨ (@Lemonade229) August 8, 2023

This is not the first time we’ve seen Curry and Paramore link up. Williams appeared at Curry’s birthday party a few years back, and played some songs.

I have to admit I am the target audience for the Curry x Paramore friendship as a big fan of both. This is “John Daly covering ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’” for people with taste.

Another day, another W for Steph Curry. What else is new?