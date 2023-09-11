Victor Wembanyama’s 2K glitch makes him look like an actual alien

Victor Wembanyama is entering the NBA as the league’s most hyped rookie since LeBron James. The 7’5 French super-prospect can put a lid on the rim defensively, slam home lobs, rip three-pointers, and even create his own jump shot off the dribble. It’s no lie to say the NBA hasn’t seen a big man prospect this much freakish upside this since at least Shaquille O’Neal, but the new NBA2K video game took that idea a little too far.

Wembanyama debuts in NBA 2K24 with an 84 overall rating, but apparently an early version of the game makes him a little more disruptive than that. A viral clip on TikTok showed Wembanyama’s character hanging on the rim and spinning around and around and around just like the alien he’s purported to be. Watch Wemby’s glitch here:

Victor Wembanyama is unlike any player we've seen pic.twitter.com/CQ26F5yJas — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 10, 2023

I’m on the record calling Wembanyama one of the best prospects in league history and invoking the hallowed name of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in comparison, but even I don’t expect him to just whip around the rim on a loop as a basketball game plays out below.

Wembanyama’s rookie year is going to be so much fun to watch. This is the rare player who seems like a glitch even in the real world.