Victor Wembanyama’s 2K glitch makes him look like an actual alien

The only thing more ridiculous than Victor Wembanyama in real life is his video game character in NBA 2K.

By Ricky O'Donnell
Victor Wembanyama is entering the NBA as the league’s most hyped rookie since LeBron James. The 7’5 French super-prospect can put a lid on the rim defensively, slam home lobs, rip three-pointers, and even create his own jump shot off the dribble. It’s no lie to say the NBA hasn’t seen a big man prospect this much freakish upside this since at least Shaquille O’Neal, but the new NBA2K video game took that idea a little too far.

Wembanyama debuts in NBA 2K24 with an 84 overall rating, but apparently an early version of the game makes him a little more disruptive than that. A viral clip on TikTok showed Wembanyama’s character hanging on the rim and spinning around and around and around just like the alien he’s purported to be. Watch Wemby’s glitch here:

I’m on the record calling Wembanyama one of the best prospects in league history and invoking the hallowed name of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in comparison, but even I don’t expect him to just whip around the rim on a loop as a basketball game plays out below.

Wembanyama’s rookie year is going to be so much fun to watch. This is the rare player who seems like a glitch even in the real world.

