Jimmy Butler wants NBA to investigate Bucks following Damian Lillard trade

For the bulk of the NBA offseason, the major storyline has been the speculation over a trade involving Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. As rumors progressed, Miami Heat fans began talking themselves into a blockbuster move that would put the Heat over the top not just in the Eastern Conference, but perhaps in the entire NBA.

Those dreams were dashed on Wednesday, with the stunning news that Lillard was indeed heading to the Eastern Conference, but to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Among those asking questions? None other than Heat star Jimmy Butler. In fact, Butler is taking this a step further, requesting that the NBA look into the Bucks for tampering in the wake of this blockbuster trade:

“Yo NBA man, y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering… Y’all didn’t hear it from me, but I heard it from somebody.”



Jimmy Butler speaks on Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks



(via @JimmyButler / IG)pic.twitter.com/fDBMSEHN3h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2023

Is this Butler just blowing off some steam following the move? Is he just having a bit of fun knowing that people like me are going to race to the laptop and bang out 200 words based solely on a quick Instagram video? Or is he truly raising the stakes here, and calling for an investigation?

Perhaps it is a little of each.

Now Heat fans are left picking up the pieces and wondering how this came to fruition. Some, like our dear friend JP Acosta, were even brought to their knees when the news broke:

All we do know for sure is that our friend JP is hurting right now. At least the Jaguars are playing well ...