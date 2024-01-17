Josh Giddey will not face charges for alleged inappropriate relationship with minor

Oklahoma City guard Josh Giddey will not face any legal repercussions over allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to a report from TMZ. The Newport Beach police department told the online celebrity news outlet that their investigation into Giddey was “officially closed ... after officials found no corroborating evidence.”

A few hours later, the NBPD released a statement to the same effect:

After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey. Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey. The Newport Beach Police Department is committed to ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public, while also ensuring the rights of all those involved.

TMZ reported back in November that “the alleged teen and her family are refusing to cooperate with officials,” which was a roadblock to any legal investigation over whether Giddey would be charged with a crime or not.

Giddey has faced boos from fans at arenas league-wide while continuing to play for the Thunder during the NBA’s own investigation into his conduct, which the league has not announced any conclusions from — or if it is still ongoing — as of publishing time.