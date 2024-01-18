 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
LeBron James was the ultimate basketball dad during his Lakers post-game interview

By James Dator
LeBron James was the ultimate basketball dad on Wednesday night. After he got done putting away the Mavs in a 127-110 win, he was back to the locker room where he was totally locked onto the USC game, specifically so he could watch his son Bronny play.

Reporters tried their best to ask LeBron questions, but he was engrossed.

It’s clear how emotionally invested LeBron was in watching Bronny play. Literally nothing else mattered to him in that moment. Sure, he answered a couple of questions about Anthony Davis’ surging performance, and gave some insight into the Lakers’ run that helped seal the game — but he was far more concerned with yelling for Bronny to shoot it, and getting frustrated that his son’s USC teammates missed an opportunity to pass it to his son for a wide open shot.

When the dust settled Bronny James played a pretty good game against a tough opponent in Arizona. He finished with 11 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. We’ll have to wait to find out what dad thought of his performance though.

