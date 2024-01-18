Pistons Reddit has descended into madness and suggested crime

It’s always tough to be a fan of a horrible NBA team. You realize pretty quickly that there’s nothing to play for, so you’re subjected to anguish for months while other teams achieve their dreams.

That’s taken on a whole new form for the Pistons, who are now at the mid-point of their season at a woeful 4-37. At this point fans have a few options: They can either just tune out all together and forget this season exists, they can suffer through it to try and find some positives — or they could come up with increasingly ridiculous, often illegal plans for the Pistons to utilize in the second-half of the season.

Over on Reddit the folks at r/Pistons are firmly in the camp of crime.

The entire sub has devolved into ideas that are, frankly, bordering on psychopathy. Obviously they’re being tongue in cheek — but to give you an idea of what we’ve got going on here.

The Pistons should just try and break peoples’ arms

Call it a hunch, but I have a feeling a player might be banned from the NBA ... forever, if they just started randomly attacking an opponent for no reason other than trying to injure them. Also, if the league found out the team orchestrated it they’d lose multiple picks.

So, that’s the worst that could happen.

The Pistons should just do mountains of drugs

This is just more illegal than the last suggestion.

Why not become ... Nazis?

What the fuck is going on in Pistons Reddit pic.twitter.com/JvIGNAD1G5 — 〽️ (@uzi6660) January 17, 2024

There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to saying “I’m not a Nazi, but I have a lot of Nazi flags and posters I could bring.”

Sir, I think you might be a Nazi.

On the happier end of things, what about show tunes?

You know, I actually think I’d support this one. At least it would be more interesting than the Pistons.