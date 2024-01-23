Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA’s drug policy

The NBA suspended Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program on Tuesday.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/oqNXP7Zvak — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 23, 2024

Thompson was suspended as a result of testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. Ibutamoren is an oral drug that stimulates muscle growth, improves sleep quality among other things. The drug mimics the hormone ghrelin and stimulates a hormone in the brain without any other hormones being activated. SARM, or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator, is a drug that stimulates both muscle growth and recovery, and has the ability to lean out muscle mass and reduce fat.

Thompson’s suspension begins when the Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, and he could return Mar. 13 when the Cavaliers go to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. Thompson averages 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while providing great defense for the Cavs, who are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.