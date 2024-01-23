 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA’s drug policy

Thompson has been suspended for a violation of the NBA’s anti-drug program

By Joseph Acosta
/ new
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA suspended Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program on Tuesday.

Thompson was suspended as a result of testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. Ibutamoren is an oral drug that stimulates muscle growth, improves sleep quality among other things. The drug mimics the hormone ghrelin and stimulates a hormone in the brain without any other hormones being activated. SARM, or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator, is a drug that stimulates both muscle growth and recovery, and has the ability to lean out muscle mass and reduce fat.

Thompson’s suspension begins when the Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, and he could return Mar. 13 when the Cavaliers go to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. Thompson averages 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while providing great defense for the Cavs, who are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Next Up In NBA

Loading comments...