Trail Blazers protest loss to Thunder after Chauncey Billups’ tantrum over timeouts

The Portland Trail Blazers have filed a formal protest to the NBA about officiating decisions at the end of their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-109, on Tuesday night.

The Blazers were leading by one point with under 20 seconds left when Portland guard Malcolm Brogdon was trapped by two Thunder defenders as he crossed halfcourt. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups tried to call timeout, but the refs were focused on the play, and called Brogdon for a double-dribble.

Billups erupted on the officials, and earned two technical fouls, leading to an ejection. Watch the sequence here:

After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander split his two free throws for the technical foul, the Thunder gave the ball to Jalen Williams, who hit the game-winner on a pull-up mid-range jumper. What a bizarre way to lose for the Blazers.

Watch Williams’ game-winner here:

Billups was still upset after the game.

”Referees usually are prepared for that, you know, that instance, that situation,” Billups said after the game, via ESPN. “I’m at half court, trying to call a timeout. It’s just frustrating. My guys played too hard for that. It’s a frustrating play.”

The official pool report from referee Bill Kennedy explained why Billups didn’t get the timeout and why he was whistled for two techs. Kennedy said Billups tried to call timeout when the officials were watching the play and had their backs to him. He was hit with a technical foul for bumping into the ref twice, and then for following him aggressively.

Just a complete and total dismissal of responsibility and accountability by Bill Kennedy.



John Hollinger, who spent years working in NBA front offices, wrote “Billups wanted a TO but you’re never getting a timeout from behind the play like that, the refs can’t hear or see you.”

With the win, the Thunder are now in a three-way tie for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference at 30-13 overall. The Blazers fall to 12-31 and are basically only playing for internal development and ping-pong balls for the rest of the year.

As much as good teams find a way to win close games, bad teams also find a way to lose them. The Blazers found a new and creative way to blow this win against OKC.