A Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest would be the best part of the NBA All-Star Game

If you asked “who’s the best three point shooter in the NBA?” you’d probably get the answer “Stephen Curry.” Expand that to “who’s the best three point shooter in the world?” Then it gets a little murkier.

Rumors are swirling that we could settle the debate at the All-Star game, with reports that the NBA and WNBA could team up to put on a Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu three-point contest as part of the weekend’s festivities. The drama heated up on Thursday night when a mic’d up Curry talked to teammate Brandin Podziemski about a potential challenge.

“I think I gotta bring her out…we gotta settle this once and for all.”@StephenCurry30 challenges @sabrina_i20 pic.twitter.com/dUG2MFusAX — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2024

This was followed by confirmation from Shams that the contest is indeed planned, and Steph’s mic’d up moment was simply dropping a hint at it.

While Curry holds the NBA record with 31-of-40 in the 2021 contest, he lags way behind Ionescu, who dropped 37 pts in the WNBA contest in July of 2023. Sabrina was always a great shooter from deep, but took her game to a whole other level last season — shooting an astounding 44.8% from three, something Curry has done just three times in his 15 year career.

With the challenge apparently on the table, it didn’t take long for Ionescu to respond, and she’s ready to take on Steph.

Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/ES0JlEDJW3 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) January 26, 2024

The official NBA line is that they don’t comment on upcoming events at the All-Star game, but there’s too much money and interest on the table. It would be the first true crossover event between the NBA and WNBA, and featuring two of the league’s best shooters would be too good to pass up.