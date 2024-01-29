LeBron James has somehow faced 10 father-son duos in NBA career

LeBron James was on his way to another masterclass performance on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors when ABC announcer Mike Breen put his historic dominance in a new light. As he faced off against Warriors rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis, the son of long-time NBA forward Dale Davis, Breen noted that this is the 10th father-son combo James has played against during his 21 seasons in the NBA.

James was drafted way back in 2003, and recently turned 39 years old. He’s slated to start the All-Star Game once again this year in his 20th All-Star appearance. While his play has dropped off a bit this season, it’s remarkable he’s still this good, this late into his career.

Here’s the 10 father/son duos James has played against:

Rick Brunson and Jalen Brunson

Gary Payton and Gary Payton II

Gary Trent and Gary Trent Jr.

Kenyon Martin and KJ Martin

Jabari Smith and Jabari Smith Jr.

Adrian Griffin and AJ Griffin

Juwan Howard and Jett Howard

Samaki Walker and Jabari Walker

Glenn Robinson and Glenn Robinson III

Dale Davis and Trayce Jackson-Davis

At this point in LeBron’s career, his desire to play with his son Bronny is widely considered one of the biggest things he still hopes to accomplish. It’s pretty amazing it’s gone through all of these father/son duos and still has a chance to play with own kid.