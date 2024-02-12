Travis Kelce lookalike Jonas Valanciunas celebrated Chiefs Super Bowl like he won it

Travis Kelce was already one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history before this season. The Kansas City Chiefs star suddenly became exponentially more famous over the last year thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl again on Sunday night, defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime. Kansas City became the ninth NFL team ever to win the Super Bowl in back-to-back years with the victory. It’s their third championship in the last five years. No NFL team has ever three-peated, but is anyone really going to bet against KC next season?

Jonas Valanciunas, starting center for the New Orleans Pelicans, kind of looks like a supersized Kelce. While Kelce is a huge dude by almost any standard at 6’5, 250 pounds, Valanciunas is 6’11, 265 pounds. Both are around the same age, with Kelce being born in 1989 and Valanciunas being born in 1992. After the Chiefs scored the game-winning TD against the Niners on Sunday, Pelicans teammates immediately put Valanciunas on camera and pretended like he just won the Super Bowl.

Jonas Valanciunas taking in the Chiefs win



From Trey Murphy’s IG pic.twitter.com/BNtXF1zTTu — retroPels (@retro_pels) February 12, 2024

Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III took the video above of Valanciunas celebrating like he was a member of the Chiefs. Valanciunas is living vicariously through Kelce’s success, and that gives him a lot to celebrate lately.

The two star athletes really do look similar:

Valanciunas has had a wonderful NBA career, and continues to be a really good starting center for a playoff caliber team in the Pelicans. If looking like Kelce brings him more attention, both the Pelicans and the NBA will take it.