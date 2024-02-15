Jordan Poole had most shameless carry in NBA history to seal Wizards loss

It could be argued that Jordan Poole is the greatest show in the NBA for all the wrong reasons. It wasn’t long ago that Poole was a dynamic supplemental scorer for the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship team. These days, Poole is mostly a punchline, and he continues to find new ways to embarrass himself in viral highlights while playing for a pitiful Washington Wizards team.

Poole did it again in the Wizards’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Late in the fourth quarter, with the game still within reach, Poole attempted one of the most brazen crossovers you will ever see. Of course, it was clearly an illegal carry, and the turnover ended any chance the Wizards had at a comeback.

Watch Poole disregard the rules of basketball with a hilarious crunch-time carry here:

Jordan Poole with the greatest carry anyone's ever attempted pic.twitter.com/fWKFLM4SmA — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 15, 2024

The announcers had the perfect reaction here: “Oh my gosh, that’s a carry! Oh my gosh!”

Poole actually had a decent night for Washington in the loss, finishing with 19 points, six assists, and three steals on 7-of-15 shooting. He was +9 in the game. Of course, it’s been a brutal season for both Poole and the Wizards, and lowlights like his carry are symbolic of his fall from grace.

It’s been all downhill for Poole since Draymond Green punched him in the face. This season has seen numerous incidents of humiliating Poole moments, and it’s probably only going to get worse with the Wizards clearly tanking and just playing out the string in the season. It had been a rough Feb. for Poole coming into the game:

Jordan Poole in February:



8.8 PPG

34.7 TS%

26.4 FG%

19.5 3P%



0-6. https://t.co/1sor6g6X16 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2024

Poole is still a talented scorer, but the rebirth many expected in Washington is not happening. Instead, things are only getting more embarrassing for the player and his team.