Steph Curry’s full-court shot from the tunnel needs to be seen to be believed

At this point it takes a lot to move the needle when it comes to absurd shots by Stephen Curry, but what he did on Wednesday night might take the cake. While in warmups for the Warriors game against the Clippers he casually decided to hurl a ball from the tunnel — and naturally, because it’s Steph, it went in.

STEPH FULLCOURT TUNNEL SHOT pic.twitter.com/E01WBOOxR8 — charlese (@klaylese) February 15, 2024

This isn’t some carefully-doctored trick shot video for YouTube, or something he spent 50 attempts on before finally dropping one. It’s just Steph, in front of a live crowd, having the confidence to hurl the ball from way beyond full court.

If you’re doubting that this is real, think again — because the Warriors confirmed the shot with a video of their own (albeit from a worse angle).

HE LAUNCHES IT.



HE SCORES. pic.twitter.com/7sB3AGCpz2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2024

Normally on a full-court heave like this a player needs to step into it, or at least have a decent angle. Not Steph though, because he’ll just huck it from a weird angle, with people crowding him, and have the confidence not to look like a total idiot in the process.

Steph is just something else.