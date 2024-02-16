Meet 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster

The 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game takes place on Friday, Feb. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. and will be broadcasted on ESPN. Instead of the team captains who will also coach, this year there are multiple celebrity coaches who cross between sports and culture.

This year has a lot of former athletes in the fold, as well as entertainers. Let’s breakdown the rosters for the 2024 NBA Celebrity Game:

Team Shannon

Coaches

Shannon Sharpe, ESPN: Sharpe is a NFL Hall of Famer who played for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens before becoming an analyst on First Take.

50 Cent: 50 Cent is a Grammy-winning rapper and also created the HBO show “Power”.

Roster

Anuel AA: Anuel AA is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, who also co-owns Puerto Rican basketball team Capitanes de Aricibo.

Kai Cenat: Cenat is a Twitch streamer and popular internet personality.

Conor Daly: Daly is an IndyCar driver who also competes in NASCAR. Daly is also a popular Twitch streamer.

Walker Hayes: Hayes is a Grammy-nominated country artist, most known for his song “Fancy Like” that was featured in Applebees commercials.

Quincy Isaiah: Isaiah is an actor who most notably played Magic Johnson in the HBO show ‘Winning Time’.

Jewell Lloyd: Lloyd is a five-time All Star guard for the Seattle Storm, coming off a career high in PPG.

Micah Parsons: Parsons is a defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, widely known as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Parsons was a standout in high school, going toe to toe with NBA guard Lonnie Walker IV.

#Cowboys Micah Parsons will be playing in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on team @ShannonSharpe.



Parsons (No. 23) was a basketball standout in PA, and even went up against Brooklyn Nets Lonnie Walker in High School.



Parsons might be the game’s MVP



( : @PennLive on YT) pic.twitter.com/FsGSegAiNV — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) February 7, 2024

Lilly Singh: Singh is a YouTuber-turned-comedian who most notably was the host of NBC’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh, which ran from 2019-2021.

SiR: SiR is a singer and songwriter who is signed with popular record label TDE.

Dylan Wang: Wang is a Chinese actor who is most known for his debut role in the tv show Meteor Garden.

Team Stephen A

Coaches

Stephen A. Smith: Smith is the iconic face of First Take and a sports personality/journalist.

Lil Wayne: Wayne is a popular, Grammy-winning rap artist.

A’Ja Wilson: Wilson is the two-time WNBA Champion and MVP of the Las Vegas Aces, and is one of the best players in the WNBA.

Roster

Metta World Peace: Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, is an NBA champion and former Los Angeles Laker and Indiana Pacer.

Jack Ryan: Ryan is a streetballer and basketball entertainer, who does juggling tricks with basketballs on Instagram.

CJ Stroud: Stroud is the Houston Texans’ QB who recently won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while guiding the Texans to the playoffs. Stroud also said he dropped 40 on NBA player Jaime Jaquez Jr in high school.

#Texans QB CJ Stroud shows Micah Parsons high school film of him dropping 40 on Miami Heat Star SF Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Stroud is really just him at everything he does…



pic.twitter.com/AoyJQVpVOw — Apollo Texans (@ApolloTexans) February 14, 2024

Gianmarco Tamberi: Tamberi is an Italian high jumper who is the current gold medalist in the Olympic high jump, as well as the European and World outdoor champion in high jump.

Adam Blackstone: Blackstone is a musical director who most notably was named director for Rihanna’s 2023 Oscars performance.

Natasha Cloud: Cloud is a guard for the Phoenix Mercury who set a career high in points per game last year with the Washington Mystics.

Jennifer Hudson: Hudson is one of 17 people to have won an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony, and is a former American Idol contestant as well.

Tristan Jass: Jass is a social media personality who is notable for his YouTube skits doing impressions of NBA players on the court.

AJ McLean: McLean is most notably a former member of Backstreet Boys.

Kwame Onwuachi: Onwuachi is a Nigerian-American chef, and author of the book ‘Notes from a Young Black Chef’.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Celebrity Game

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Lucas Oil Stadium