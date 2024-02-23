Nikola Jokic accomplished 2 incredible NBA feats in one night

Nikola Jokic established himself as the best basketball player in the world with a dominant run through last season’s NBA Playoffs to lead the Denver Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history. As they exit the All-Star break, the Nuggets are trying to become the NBA’s first back-to-back champions since the Kevin Durant era Warriors in 2017 and 2018. If the team’s first game of the ‘second half’ is any indication, Jokic is locked in.

Jokic entered Thursday’s game against the lowly Washington Wizards on the verge of a fascinating record: he had posted a triple-double against every team in the league other than Washington. Jokic turned 29 years old earlier this week, but is already No. 4 on the NBA’s all-time triple-double list, ahead of even LeBron James.

Jokic wasted no time getting his numbers: he was only one assist shy of a triple-double at halftime, and secured it early in the second half. The Nuggets blasted the Wizards, 130-120. While Denver is reading to compete for a championship, Wizards fans should get familiar with the names at the top of my our brand new 2024 NBA mock draft.

Jokic joins Russell Westbrook — the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader with 198 and counting — and James as the only players to ever post a triple-double against every team.

Jokic ended the night with 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists on 10-for-10 shooting in the win against the Wizards. Wouldn’t you know it, that’s another record.

No player in NBA history has ever recorded 20+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 15+ assists on 100 percent shooting before Jokic did it on Thursday:

Jokic said he was aware of the triple-double mark coming into the game. He said it’s something he’ll appreciate more when he retires. Right now, he’s still very much in his prime.

Some of these Jokic plays from Denver’s win over the Wizards are just unreal. Is Jokic the best passer in any sport in the world? He is for my money. Never missing a shot is a neat strategy, too.

Jokic and the Denver crowd saluted each other after the game.

Here’s how many times Jokic has posted a triple-double against every team:

After Joel Embiid’s injury, Jokic could be on the cusp of a third NBA MVP award. Of course, all he wants is another championship. The West is wide open right now heading into the stretch run, but all roads still lead through Jokic and Denver.