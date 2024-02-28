Victor Wembanyama is out here making NBA players look like literal children

Sometimes playing basketball against Victor Wembanyama is just unfair. Monte Morris learned that the hard way on Tuesday night.

He'll take that pic.twitter.com/OPjbXk3581 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 28, 2024

Morris isn’t the tallest dude in the world, but he’s still 6’2. Like, at that height it shouldn’t be possible for anyone to lord the ball over your head as if you’re a child at a basketball camp getting stunted on to humble you — but that’s the Wemby effect.

At this point we’re still midway through a rookie year. The sample size is exceptionally small, but my goodness Wembanyama is living up to the billing as a basketball unicorn we’ve never seen before. Not only is he able to do stuff like above, blocking a shot without even jumping or putting up much effort — but he’s also able to run the court like a guard, dribble behind his back, toss it off the glass, and almost complete the dunk himself.

Yeah ... that happened too on Tuesday night.

Wemby what the f*** pic.twitter.com/OMZjSmOtyX — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 28, 2024

This feels inevitable. When the Spurs are able to put a real team around Wemby it’s over.