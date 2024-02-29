Tyrese Haliburton is now six years old

It’s a big day for Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers All-Star guard finally turned six!

Because he was born on Leap Day, today is technically only Tyrese Haliburton's 6th birthday. #NBA | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/dLSJLTMYEG — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 29, 2024

Haliburton is one of the approximately five million people on earth who have a birthday on Leap Day, which means 2024 marks only the sixth time he’s been able to celebrate on the actual day he was born. With a 1-in-1,460 chance of happening, it’s easily the rarest birthday on the planet — and if you were wondering, no he’s not legally six.

Interestingly, the day you were born actually isn’t important legally in the United States. The legal system instead cares about how many years you’ve been alive for the purposes of things like voting, drinking, and other age-restricted actions. So, for someone born on February 29th they are considered to have aged a year every March 1st. This means that for all intents and purposes Haliburton is 24 years-old.

In our hearts he’s six though. Happy 6th Birthday Tyrese, you’re getting bigger every year.