2024 NBA Trade Deadline: Rumors, news, analysis and FAQ

Everything you need to know about the NBA trade deadline, explained.

With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, there is no better time than now to answer some of the biggest questions you are likely to have in the lead-up to one of the silliest and most impactful times of the basketball calendar.

When is the NBA trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. Any trades teams want to make must be agreed to and called into the league phone lines before then.

Who are the best players available at the 2024 NBA trade deadline?

Some of the most-rumored names include Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray and Bruce Brown after the Raptors unexpectedly traded both Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby several weeks before the deadline (deals that early are unusual, albeit not unprecedented, in NBA history).

Where can I find the latest updates on my favorite team?

Here is a link to all 19 of our NBA team communities, all of whom will be tracking the latest on their associated organizations:

Where can I see how every single trade that has been made so far?

The NBA has a handy tracker on their website for every single deal that has been officially consummated to this point.

Will my favorite team make a trade?

We can’t answer that one for certain, but we will be tracking and analyzing all the latest big rumors and transactions below.