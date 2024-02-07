Tyrese Haliburton’s 360 ‘no scope’ shot broke the Rockets’ brains

Tyrese Haliburton’s is perhaps the biggest breakout star of this NBA season, and he keeps creating incredible moments for the Indiana Pacers. Haliburton recently returned from a hamstring strain, and while he was out, the Pacers traded for a legitimate co-star in Pascal Siakam. Indiana is still learning what this team looks like with Haliburton and Siakam together, but one thing is already clear: the Pacers are going to score at a record pace, and their superstar point guard is going to do some wild stuff while leading the way.

The Pacers beat the Houston Rockets, 132-129, on Tuesday night to win another shoot-out. Haliburton, who had been working on a minutes restriction, finished with 18 points, and seven assists in 29 minutes. Siakam led the way for Indiana with 29 points.

Haliburton clinched the game with a tough layup in the final minute. He hit an even more amazing shot earlier in the fourth quarter, with what Reddit deemed a “no scope” jumper. Unfortunately, his foot was on the three-point line, but Indiana will take it anyway. Watch Haliburton spinning jump shot here:

Haliburton saw Houston center Alperen Sengun in the paint and decided he didn’t want to challenge him. When he pulled the ball out, he saw an opportunity for a quick pull-up jumper and took full advantage.

The development of Haliburton’s pull-up jumper has been one of the biggest keys in his breakout season. Haliburton is hitting 39 percent of his pull-up threes this season on 6.2 attempts per game. How do you defend a guard who is the league’s most dangerous passer — Haliburton leads in the NBA in assists this season by a comfortable margin over No. 2 Trae Young — and also one of its best pull-up shooters? Very few teams have been able to solve that problem so far.

The Pacers keep scoring and keep winning. This team is going to be so much fun to watch in the playoffs with Siakam in the lineup and Haliburton at the controls.