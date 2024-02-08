Tracking every NBA trade deadline deal in 2024

The NBA didn’t wait for the trade deadline to make some major moves already this season. This season has already seen Damian Lillard move to the Bucks, James Harden traded to the Clippers, Pascal Siakam sent to the Pacers, and OG Anunoby end up with the Knicks. Expect one more flurry of activity by the trade deadline, which officially passes on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

Last year’s trade deadline saw some major fireworks when the Phoenix Suns traded for Kevin Durant, the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving, and the Los Angeles Lakers added several pieces that helped on their surprising run to the Western Conference Finals. Nothing as seismic is expected to happen this year, but the deadline always has a way of surprising us.

We’ll be keeping track of every deal on NBA trade deadline day in this post. Check back for the latest updates on who’s going where. We’ll update this post the moment news breaks on the next trade.

NBA trade deadline tracker, Feb. 8

Philadelphia 76ers acquire Buddy Hield from Indiana Pacers, per Woj. Pacers aquire Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks.

NBA trade tracker, Feb. 7

Minnesota Timberwolves acquire Monte Morris from Detroit Pistons. Pistons receive Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., and 2030 second round pick.

Detroit Pistons acquire Simone Fontecchio from Utah Jazz. Jazz receive Kevin Knox, draft rights to Gabriele Procida, and 2024 second round pick from Wizards.

Boston Celtics acquire Xavier Tillman from Memphis Grizzlies. Grizzlies receive 2027 second round pick from Hawks and 2030 second round pick from Mavericks.

Other 2024 NBA trades

Rockets acquire Steven Adams from Memphis Grizzlies. Grizzlies receive Victor Oladipo and three second round picks.

Miami Heat acquire Terry Rozier from Charlotte Hornets. Hornets receive Kyle Lowry and 2027 lottery protected first round pick.

Indiana Pacers acquire Pascal Siakam from Toronto Raptors. Raptors receive two 2024 first round picks, Indiana’s 2026 first-round pick (top-4 protected), Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and Kira Lewis Jr.

Pistons acquire Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from Wizards. Wizards receive Marvin Bagley II, Isaiah Livers, and two second round picks.

We’ll update this story as it develops.