James Harden tried to block teammate Kawhi Leonard’s shot in ultimate NBA brain fart

Throughout his career, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden has never been known for his defense. Often remembered more for his defensive lapses than his lockdown play on opposing defenders, Harden never took the star defensive assignment, opting to chill in the wings while guys like PJ Tucker or Trevor Ariza did most of the defending.

That all changed Wednesday, as Harden finally took the challenge of defending the toughest offensive player on the court ... his Clippers teammate Kawhi Leonard. After passing the ball to Leonard in the corner for an open three-pointer, Harden suddenly started closing out on the open shooter and appeared to go for the block.

Did he forget what team he was on? How does this happen?? Watch the play here:

I’m not kidding when I tell you James Harden contesting HIS OWN TEAMMATES SHOT is funniest thing I’ve ever seen happen on a basketball court pic.twitter.com/HINDl01Ivi — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) March 21, 2024

I just wanna know what behooves a player to randomly close out on your own teammate like a practice drill in the middle of the third quarter. Leonard missed the shot too, so it could be a plus for Harden’s Defensive Player of the Year campaign. He was the best defender for the Blazers, that has to count for something.

This is only the type of thing that you can do when your team is up by a lot with nothing to worry about... (glances at their opponent and score) oh. Well, that’s fair.