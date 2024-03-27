Draymond Green instantly ejected vs. Magic, and Stephen Curry looked devastated

Golden State Warriors legend Draymond Green caused a stir on Tuesday night when he gave Miami Heat guard Patty Mills a headlock/clothesline combo that was somehow only ruled a common foul. Maybe Green was just itching to get ejected after that play, because it only took him a few minutes to be tossed by the referees one night later as the Warriors took on Orlando Magic.

Green was ejected less than four minutes into the game after receiving two technical fouls. Green was arguing foul calls with official Ray Acosta, and just wouldn’t stop. He only made it 3:36 on the court before getting the boot. This is going to be one entertaining podcast episode loading. Watch the play of Green getting ejected vs. the Magic here:

Full sequence of Draymond Green ejection pic.twitter.com/V724fbCMSk — Alex (@Dubs408) March 27, 2024

The Warriors can’t afford to be without Green right now. The team has lost six of its last 10 games and entered the night only one game ahead of the Houston Rockets for the No. 10 and final seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament. It’s the fourth time Green has been ejected this season. He’s now eight ejections away from breaking Rasheed Wallace’s all-time ejections mark.

Stephen Curry looked clearly distraught after Green’s ejection. Curry has been doing everything he can to keep the Warriors’ season alive, but he isn’t able the carry the team by himself like he once was. He knows Golden State can’t afford to have Green take himself off the court in the final stretch run of the season.

Steph’s reaction to Draymond’s ejection pic.twitter.com/5TH5DYC9w1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

Green is seriously hurting his team with his inability to stay on the court. Wasn’t Green supposed to be growing and learning after Adam Silver suspended him for dangerous play earlier this year? This sure looks like the same Draymond the NBA has come to know all too well.