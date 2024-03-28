 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Kelly Oubre Jr. screamed at ref for most profane rant of NBA season

Kelly Oubre Jr. called refs and their family members in the most profane NBA rant of the season

By James Dator
/ new

Kelly Oubre doesn’t have a history of getting into beef with officials, but that changed on Wednesday night with an epic explosion at the end of 76ers-Clippers. It came following the crucial final play of the game, when Oubre thought he was fouled at the buzzer — but there was no whistle.

Oubre, incensed by the lack of a call, lashed out at the officials to give them a serious piece of his mind. Attempts to keep him away were fruitless, and it led to a moment that was both intense and hilarious at the same time.

Suffice it to say, the rant was very NSFW.

“You’re a b****, you’re a b****, and you’re a b****, okay? Your mom’s a b****, your dad’s a b****, your grandma’s a b****”

There’s something so magical about the “okay” in the middle of this. It’s a moment of inflection just to be 100 percent sure these refs know what they are, before moving on to insulting their families. Poor grandma caught a stray in all this.

After the game Oubre apologized for losing his cool.

There’s no doubt Oubre is going to eat a FAT fine for this moment, but it’s still totally hilarious.

More From SBNation.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the SB Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your sports news from SB Nation