Kelly Oubre Jr. screamed at ref for most profane rant of NBA season

Kelly Oubre doesn’t have a history of getting into beef with officials, but that changed on Wednesday night with an epic explosion at the end of 76ers-Clippers. It came following the crucial final play of the game, when Oubre thought he was fouled at the buzzer — but there was no whistle.
Weird ending in Philadelphia. With the Clippers leading by 1, there was a jump ball with 5.1 seconds left. The 76ers controlled the tip but came up empty.— The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 28, 2024
Nick Nurse was upset, thinking Kelly Oubre was fouled. pic.twitter.com/ohWzQ1HtHY
Oubre, incensed by the lack of a call, lashed out at the officials to give them a serious piece of his mind. Attempts to keep him away were fruitless, and it led to a moment that was both intense and hilarious at the same time.
@REDAPPLES pic.twitter.com/76qh2m7W88— John Brisker (@JohnBrisker2021) March 28, 2024
Suffice it to say, the rant was very NSFW.
“You’re a b****, you’re a b****, and you’re a b****, okay? Your mom’s a b****, your dad’s a b****, your grandma’s a b****”
There’s something so magical about the “okay” in the middle of this. It’s a moment of inflection just to be 100 percent sure these refs know what they are, before moving on to insulting their families. Poor grandma caught a stray in all this.
After the game Oubre apologized for losing his cool.
Kelly Oubre Jr, on his heated exchange with the refs after the game.— PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) March 28, 2024
"I want to apologize for just losing my cool, because that's something I try to work on each and every day, and try to represent God in the best way I possibly can, and that wasn't it. I just ask for… pic.twitter.com/OK9w4dbRcp
There’s no doubt Oubre is going to eat a FAT fine for this moment, but it’s still totally hilarious.
