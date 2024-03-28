Kelly Oubre Jr. screamed at ref for most profane rant of NBA season

Kelly Oubre doesn’t have a history of getting into beef with officials, but that changed on Wednesday night with an epic explosion at the end of 76ers-Clippers. It came following the crucial final play of the game, when Oubre thought he was fouled at the buzzer — but there was no whistle.

Weird ending in Philadelphia. With the Clippers leading by 1, there was a jump ball with 5.1 seconds left. The 76ers controlled the tip but came up empty.



Nick Nurse was upset, thinking Kelly Oubre was fouled. pic.twitter.com/ohWzQ1HtHY — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 28, 2024

Oubre, incensed by the lack of a call, lashed out at the officials to give them a serious piece of his mind. Attempts to keep him away were fruitless, and it led to a moment that was both intense and hilarious at the same time.

Suffice it to say, the rant was very NSFW.

“You’re a b****, you’re a b****, and you’re a b****, okay? Your mom’s a b****, your dad’s a b****, your grandma’s a b****”

There’s something so magical about the “okay” in the middle of this. It’s a moment of inflection just to be 100 percent sure these refs know what they are, before moving on to insulting their families. Poor grandma caught a stray in all this.

After the game Oubre apologized for losing his cool.

Kelly Oubre Jr, on his heated exchange with the refs after the game.



"I want to apologize for just losing my cool, because that's something I try to work on each and every day, and try to represent God in the best way I possibly can, and that wasn't it. I just ask for… pic.twitter.com/OK9w4dbRcp — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) March 28, 2024

There’s no doubt Oubre is going to eat a FAT fine for this moment, but it’s still totally hilarious.