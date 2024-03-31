Victor Wembanyama fined for awesome ball toss celebration after win over Knicks

Victor Wembanyama authored one of the most memorable performances of the season in the final stretch of his rookie year on Saturday night. The San Antonio Spurs defeated the New York Knicks, 130-126 in overtime, behind an incredible all-around performance from Wembanyama. The 7’5 rookie finished with 40 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, making 4-of-9 three-pointers and 10-of-12 free throws in the win.

The Spurs ruined a career game from Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Brunson finished with 61 points and six assists in the loss on 25-of-47 shooting. New York losing during Brunson’s amazing scoring night continues a trend of teams losing when their star players score 60+ points, something that’s been happened several times this season, including to Stephen Curry and Karl-Anthony Towns.

After the Spurs beat the Knicks, Wembanyama threw the game ball into the home crowd to celebrate. This wasn’t going to be a Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pacers situation over the game ball. That was a costly move for Wemby, who got hit with a fine on Sunday by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Watch Wembanyama’s ball toss here:

Wembanyama was hit with a $25K fine by the NBA for tossing the ball into the crowd.

Here’s the memo from the NBA on the fine:

Wembanyama’s performance against the Knicks was mind-blowing. The Spurs are terrible this year, but they’re going to add another very high draft pick to the roster this summer. They just might add a veteran star next to Wembanyama, too.

It’s only a matter of time before Wembanyama is the best player in the league, and the Spurs are competing for the championships. Watch his highlights vs. the Knicks here:

Wemby and the Spurs are coming. This is just the start.