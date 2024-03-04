Evan Mobley got dropped on nastiest crossover of NBA season by Knicks backup

Evan Mobley is one of the best young defenders in the NBA. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ big man was named First-Team All-Defense last season at just 21 years old. Unfortunately for Mobley, his breakout season was exposed a bit in the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks. The Knicks defeated the Cavs in five games in the first round series, with Mobley struggling on the glass and showing his need to improve as a shooter and playmaker.

The Cavs are again one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season, but the Knicks are still a thorn in their side. On Sunday, the Knicks beat the Cavs, 107-98, despite being down several key starters. Even without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby in the lineup, the Knicks were able to blow past the Donovan Mitchell-less Cavs without much resistance.

Something about a matchup with New York always leads to pain for Mobley. During the second quarter on Sunday, Knicks backup guard Miles ‘Deuce’ McBride made Mobley the victim of the nastiest crossover of the season. The Cavs star dropped to his knees as McBride froze him with the in-and-out dribble for an easy layup. Watch the video here:

Here’s another angle of McBride’s crossover:

Deuce McBride in & out-ed Mobley into another dimension this evening pic.twitter.com/XppvlJRqXw — NBA University (@NBA_University) March 4, 2024

The Cavs fell from the East’s No. 2 seed to the No. 3 seed with the loss. As long as Cleveland doesn’t have to face the Knicks in the playoffs, they should be okay.

McBride had himself a night, playing 47 minutes off the bench in the win. He only sat 47 seconds.

Miles McBride just played 47 minutes & 13 seconds off the bench tonight, the most by a player off the bench in a regulation game since at least 1987.



McBride sat for a total of 47 seconds. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) March 4, 2024

Cleveland still has to figure out the Jarrett Allen-Mobley pairing in the front court. It definitely needs Mitchell back. Another Knicks-Cavs first round series is possible in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but Cleveland better hope it doesn’t happen.