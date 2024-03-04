Buddy Hield’s mansion is so big he was able to host 76ers practice

Buddy Hield has carved out a tremendous NBA career for himself after staying in college for four years. Hield exploded as a senior at Oklahoma to become the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He signed a $92 million deal with the Indiana Pacers a few years back, and is now in line for another big contract this summer at age-31 as he prepares to enter free agency again.

Hield was arguably the best player dealt at the 2024 NBA trade deadline, going from the Pacers to Philadelphia 76ers. With the Sixers facing the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, Hield volunteered his home in Dallas as a place to host practice. For anyone who ever dreamed of having a full basketball court in their house, this is the best thing ever.

The Sixers had team practice at Buddy Hield’s crib

pic.twitter.com/idmV9PDJTy — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) March 3, 2024

The Sixers beat the Mavericks, 120-116, on Sunday. Maybe Philly should practice in Hield’s house more often.

This video has nine million views, mostly from people quoting it while marveling at how much money NBA players have. Hield is probably looking at another near-$100 million deal this July after how well he has shot the ball this season.

Hield also once hosted the Pacers at his house for practice:

Hield is a 40.1 percent shooter from three-point range in his career. It pays to shoot the rock.