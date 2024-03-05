Nikola Jokic hit ultimate flex with 3-pointer on ‘Sombor Shuffle’

There’s no way a player like Nikola Jokic should exist. Jokic is 6’11 and listed as the NBA’s third heaviest player at 284 pounds. He’s the greatest passing center of all-time, but even that statement is underselling him a bit, because he’s really one of the best passers in NBA history. He has a case as the league’s best post scorer, best defensive rebounder, highest-IQ player, and most durable superstar. He’s won two MVPs already, and is currently favored to win a third this year. He’s won one NBA championship already, and will have an excellent chance to win No. 2 this summer.

The list of superlatives for a player like Jokic never end, and that’s partially because his greatness is constantly surprising us. Take the shot he hit at the end of the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Jokic caught the ball at the end of the quarter, and knew he had to get a shot up quickly. He went into one of his signature moves, the Sombor Shuffle, from behind the three-point line at the top of the key, and drained a shot over a helpless Eric Gordon.

This is what the best player in the world at the peak of his powers looks like. Watch the video here:

The alternate angle is even better:

The Nuggets entered the night undefeated after the All-Star break with a six-game winning streak. Denver has pushed itself without shouting distance of the top seed in the Western Conference, and that should be terrifying for all of their potential opponents. The Nuggets had homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs last year, and we all know how that ended.

Jokic is just too good. He’s selfless but dominant, plays with great pace but also impressive patience, he’s absurdly big but also wildly skilled. He’s going to end above many of your childhood heroes on the list of all-time greats, but that’s another conversation for another day.

For now, just enjoy watching Jokic hoop. There’s no one like him.