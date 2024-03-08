Anthony Edwards’ game-saving block is the NBA play of the year

Anthony Edwards had just missed a free throw that would have given the Minnesota Timberwolves a three-point lead over the Indiana Pacers with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on Thursday night. It was the first mistake of the final period for Edwards, who had willed the Wolves ahead with an amazing shot-making display. It would take one more incredible effort to save the win for Minnesota, and Edwards was ready to deliver.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton threw an outlet pass to teammate Aaron Nesmith, who had a clear path to the basket for the game-tying layup. That’s when Edwards leapt into action, sprinting to close the gap, soaring so high above the ground that he smacked his head on the rim, and swatting the shot to give the Wolves the victory.

“That was my best play ever of my young NBA career,” Edwards said after the game. He’s not wrong. Watch the game-winning block from Minnesota’s young superstar here:

THE BLOCK OF THE SEASON.





Edwards finished the night with 44 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and two steals on 18-of-35 shooting from the field. He absolutely took over the game down the stretch right until the very last play.

Edwards was unstoppable late, creating everything for himself and hitting difficult shots from a variety of angles. With the game tied with just over a minute left, Edwards rose up to nail this three-pointer.

The next possession, Edwards hit the breaks to pull-up for a free throw line jumper that swished through the net.

Then he hit a tough floater to maintain the lead.

43 TOTAL POINTS.





The block will survive as the signature play of the night, and of Edwards’ career.

The alternate angle from the other side of the court really captures what makes Edwards’ block so special.

good morning, Wolves fans.





After the game, he said he had never jumped that high in his life.

Is this the NBA play of the year? It’s close. I’d also mention Nikola Jokic’s ridiculous buzzer-beater three-pointer against the Warriors from January.

The fact that Edwards delivered such an incredible game for the Wolves on the day Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out indefinitely with meniscus surgery only further cements this as one of the best performances of the season. The win gave the Wolves a half-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings. Ant-Man did that.

I remember talking to Edwards when he was a high school player back in 2019 for this feature. He’s lived up to every ounce of hype.

He’s only going to keep going up from here.