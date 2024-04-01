Luka Doncic’s wild off-the-screen trick shot proves we need another NBA H-O-R-S-E competition

Luka Doncic is having a big year. He’s leading the NBA in scoring, the Mavericks are in the mix among the best teams in the west — and he’s pulling off ludicrous trick shots like they’re nothing.

Keep in mind that he did this at the Toyota Center, home of the Rockets. It’s not like he’s been able to practice on shooting the ball off the screen and getting the angle needed to drain the shot on the regular.

It takes a certain level of confidence to try this in front of a crowd too. Doncic could have screwed this up and been a laughing stock, but instead he just drains the thing and walks away like it’s nothing.

This precipitated a huge game from Luka. He went on to score 47 points, while also pulling down 12 rebounds and dishing 7 assists in Dallas’ 125-107 win over Houston. Just another day at the office.

Now all we need is the NBA to add H-O-R-S-E back to the All Star weekend and everything will be right with the world.