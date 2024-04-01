Luka Doncic’s long distance scoop is most impossible shot of NBA season

Luka Doncic is constantly out-doing himself on the basketball court. The Dallas Mavericks superstar has a level of technical mastery that is unequaled in today’s game outside of Stephen Curry. A player like Nikola Jokic wins with his size and with his brain first and foremost. Giannis Antetokounmpo wins with athleticism and strength. Doncic, meanwhile, dominates the NBA by doing things no one else alive would even dream of.

Doncic was clearly locked in against the Houston Rockets on Sunday based on the totally ridiculous H-O-R-S-E shot he hit in pregame warmups. Somehow, Doncic hit an even more impressive shot during the third quarter of game action. With the shot clock running down, Doncic stepped through the Rockets defense for a one-handed scoop shot that swished through the net. Watch the play here:

Luka is out here absolutely toying with the #Rockets



Still no double-teams on him. pic.twitter.com/9dl9z8VD8D — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) April 1, 2024

Doncic is a better shot-maker underhand than your favorite player is what his normal form. It’s almost like basketball is too easy for him and he has to find new ways to challenge himself.

Doncic’s line in this game was just absurd: 47 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists on 18-of-30 shooting from the field and 9-of-16 shooting from three-point range. Only one of those buckets was a long-range scoop shot, and for that we salute him.