The Bulls’ botched 3-on-none was the funniest NBA moment of the year

You’re in for a treat if you haven’t experienced the joy of what the Bulls did on Tuesday night. Hell, even if you saw the madness it’s worth enjoying it again.

This is, without a doubt, the funniest play of the year — and in contention for one of the most hilarious NBA moments of all time. Chicago somehow managed to take the easiest bucket imaginable and turn it into a slapstick comedy.

There are so many special elements here.

Torrey Craig even going thing while being down by nine at the start of the second quarter Andre Drummond assuming the lob was for him Coby White just having to watch all this unfold in disgust, knowing he was going to be associated with this moment

It’s just spectacular work all around. I feel bad for poor Coby needing to be in the vicinity of this mess, because he doesn’t deserve that smoke. The Bulls went on to lose to the Knicks 128-117.

Craig and Drummond finished with four points each. It should have been six for one of them.