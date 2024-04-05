Bronny James declares for NBA Draft, potentially leading to union with LeBron

The 2023-24 season isn’t the one Bronny James envisioned, but he could still be NBA-bound anyway. On Friday the USC freshman declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, but stopped short of hiring an agent — with the intent of keeping his options open.

In addition to declaring for the draft and meeting teams, James will also enter the NCAA transfer portal, potentially giving him an opportunity to return to college basketball in a new environment, should his NBA plans fall though.

The 6’4 combo guard was seen as a potential lottery pick in a weak NBA draft class, but that was before a tumultuous and disastrous season. Bronny collapsed in practice due to a terrifying heart issue, only to return to the court and look nothing like a special player worthy of a high pick. The former McDonald’s All-American averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists this season, shooting a paltry 36.6 percent from the field, and an even worst 26.7 percent from three.

Bronny never fit in the USC system, routinely looking out of place in the offense and struggling to find a role that suited him. That could lead to a change of scenery in the college basketball world, but as our own Ricky O’Donnell put it: Bronny doesn’t need college ball.

“In reality, Bronny has always played more like a tiny wing than a true initiator. He wants to fight to get over screens defensively and dive for loose balls. He doesn’t want to take 20 shots per night. He’s more content doing the little things that influence winning. Bronny has the type of skill set that allows star players to be the best version of themselves by complementing them with floor spacing, connective passing, and tough defense. It’s almost like LeBron designed his son’s game to complement his own.”

The reality is that the NBA is far better suited to a player of Bronny’s skillset than the NCAA, and there’s naturally no money required to motivate his decision. This gives him the absolute freedom to enter the pros, knowing he won’t be a high pick, but still find a home off the power of his father’s name — especially considering that LeBron has publicly discussed wanting to play with his son.

In addition, as O’Donnell mentions, putting him on an NBA team with talented scorers and finishers is a far better environment than on a college roster where he’ll be expected to be a go-to player on each possession.

We’ll need to wait to see how this ends up, but all signs point to Bronny James making the jump, which could allow his father to get his wish and see LeBron/Bronny on a team together.