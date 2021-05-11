The NBA play-in tournament rules and format, explained

After experimenting with a ‘play-in’ game at the bubble last season, the NBA is holding an expanded play-in tournament for the first time ever to determine the last two seeds in the playoffs in each conference. The play-in tournament will begin on May 18 and conclude on May 21, just one day before the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The top eight teams in each conference have historically qualified for the NBA playoffs, but not anymore. Now the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds need to earn their way into the postseason via the play-in tournament, while the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds will also have a chance to crash the playoff party.

NBA play-in tournament rules

The No. 7 seed will face the No. 8 seed in each conference. The winner of that game becomes the No. 7 seed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The No. 9 seed faces the No. 10 seed in each conference. The loser of that game is eliminated from playoff contention and will be in the lottery.

The loser of the 7-8 game then plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 and final seed in the playoffs.

Here’s a graphic explaining how the tournament works, via NBA.com:

Have any more questions on the play-in tournament? We will try to answer them here.

Why is the NBA doing a play-in tournament?

The league wanted to make the end of the regular season more meaningful while also creating a ‘Game 7’ atmosphere with early elimination games heading into the playoffs. The play-in tournament was also seen as a way to deter tanking.

The introduction of the play-in tournament has unquestionably created more drama during the final stretch of the regular season. The No. 6 seed has now become a hotly contested battle in each conference as teams try to avoid needing to qualify for the playoffs through the play-in tournament. The No. 7 and No. 8 seeds have also become contested because it provides more margin for error in the play-in tournament that the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds don’t have as they face an elimination game to start the tournament.

What are the projected matchups for the NBA play-in tournament?

You can find updated standings here, plus projected matchups for the play-in tournament and NBA playoffs.

LeBron James and Mark Cuban have criticized the play-in tournament

James’ ankle injury has put the Lakers in jeopardy of needing to go through the play-in tournament to qualify for the playoffs. James has gone on the record saying he doesn’t the idea of the play-in tournament.

LeBron James on the play-in tournament: "Whoever came up with that s--- needs to be fired" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 3, 2021

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has also been critical of the play-in tournament. Here’s what he told ESPN earlier this year:

“The worst part of this approach is that it doubles the stress of the compressed schedule. Rather than playing for a playoff spot and being able to rest players as the standings become clearer, teams have to approach every game as a playoff game to either get into or stay in the top 6 since the consequences, as Luka said, are enormous. So players are playing more games and more minutes in fewer days.” “In hindsight, this approach was an enormous mistake,” Cuban told ESPN.

Will teams that lose in the play-in tournament be in the lottery?

Yes. The teams that qualify for the play-in tournament but fail to reach the playoffs will be included in the NBA draft lottery. You can find full odds for every spot in the lottery at Tankathon.

When does the NBA play-in tournament begin?

The play-in tournament begins on May 18 and concludes on May 21.

When do the 2021 NBA Playoffs begin?

The playoffs begin on May 22. Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Finals is scheduled for July 22, if necessary.