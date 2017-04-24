Arguably the biggest need for the Green Bay Packers in this year’s draft — cornerback — aligns with one of the deepest positions this year. Unfortunately for Green Bay, it might be in a tough spot to get one if it passes on the position in the first round.

That’s the situation Evan “Tex” Western of Acme Packing Company finds himself in with the 61st pick in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.

61. Green Bay Packers: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

Western: You might be thinking, "Really? A receiver over a running back or cornerback in round two?" The fact is, the Packers have always been more willing to spend high draft capital on wideouts than they have on running backs, and with the run on corners in round two, there aren't any on the board that we feel are good value and good fits in Green Bay. Godwin, on the other hand, is both.

He checks off all the boxes that the Packers tend to look for in a receiver — size, speed, quickness, and college productivity. In addition, he is young, having just turned 21, so he has room to continue to grow and progress under the tutelage of Mike McCarthy and company.

Finally, receiver is actually a sneaky need for the Packers this year. Jordy Nelson had a nice bounce-back season, but he will turn 32 next month. Meanwhile, Randall Cobb has so far failed to live up to his big contract and Davante Adams will be a free agent next spring. It's possible that any one (or more) of them might be gone in 2018, leaving a significant hole on the roster at receiver. In addition, Godwin can win on the outside, and he should provide a legitimate one-on-one deep threat that the Packers don't seem to have right now.

Analysis: The Packers — and Acme Packing Company by extension — are in the same situation as the Seattle Seahawks a pick ago. Cornerback is a priority need, but the value just isn't there at this point with players like Cordrea Tankersley of Clemson and Ahkello Witherspoon of Colorado being the best available. That's why my attention would have turned toward running back, where the Packers have converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery as the starter. Alvin Kamara of Tennessee is a great value here, and if you're not concerned with Joe Mixon off the field he's obviously a fit. I do agree about getting a wide receiver at some point, though.

Dan's top five players remaining

26. Tim Williams, LB, Alabama

41. Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

50. Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Ohio State

53. Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama

55. Raekwon McMillan, MLB, Ohio State

Packers picks:

1-29: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin

2-61: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

Up next in the SB Nation NFL writers' mock draft is the Pittsburgh Steels and Behind the Steel Curtain. They'll get their pick in at noon ET.