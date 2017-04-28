2017 NFL mock draft, 2nd round: DeShone Kizer finds a home

The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft featured plenty of trades and surprises, and look for that to continue in the second round.
All eyes will be on Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, and whether or not a team will try and trade into the No. 33 pick – the first pick in the second round – to make sure they get him. That is, unless some team prefers California quarterback Davis Webb.
Like in the first round, expect runs on pass rushers and cornerbacks in the second round. They’re both deep positions into the second round and teams will want to get the players they covet at those positions.
Below is a second-round mock draft without any trades.
33. Green Bay Packers: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
34. Seattle Seahawks: Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
36. Chicago Bears: Kevin King, CB, Washington
37. Los Angeles Rams: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Southern California
38. Los Angeles Chargers: Budda Baker, S, Washington
39. New York Jets: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
40. Carolina Panthers: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
42. New Orleans Saints: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
43. Philadelphia Eagles: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
44. Buffalo Bills: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
45. Arizona Cardinals: Davis Webb, QB, California
46. Indianapolis Colts: Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan
47. Baltimore Ravens: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State
48. Minnesota Vikings: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
49. Washington: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
51. Denver Broncos: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
52. Cleveland Browns: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
53. Detroit Lions: Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
54. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State
55. New York Giants: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
56. Oakland Raiders: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
57. Houston Texans: Dion Dawkins, OT/G, Temple
58. Seattle Seahawks: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
59. Kansas City Chiefs: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
60. Dallas Cowboys: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
61. Green Bay Packers: Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston
62. Pittsburgh Steelers: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
63. Atlanta Falcons: Pat Elflein, G/C, Ohio State
64. Carolina Panthers: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio
