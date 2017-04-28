2017 NFL mock draft, 2nd round: DeShone Kizer finds a home

The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft featured plenty of trades and surprises, and look for that to continue in the second round.

All eyes will be on Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, and whether or not a team will try and trade into the No. 33 pick – the first pick in the second round – to make sure they get him. That is, unless some team prefers California quarterback Davis Webb.

Like in the first round, expect runs on pass rushers and cornerbacks in the second round. They’re both deep positions into the second round and teams will want to get the players they covet at those positions.

Below is a second-round mock draft without any trades.

33. Green Bay Packers: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

34. Seattle Seahawks: Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

36. Chicago Bears: Kevin King, CB, Washington

37. Los Angeles Rams: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Southern California

38. Los Angeles Chargers: Budda Baker, S, Washington

39. New York Jets: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

40. Carolina Panthers: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

42. New Orleans Saints: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

43. Philadelphia Eagles: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

44. Buffalo Bills: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

45. Arizona Cardinals: Davis Webb, QB, California

46. Indianapolis Colts: Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan

47. Baltimore Ravens: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

48. Minnesota Vikings: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

49. Washington: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut

51. Denver Broncos: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

52. Cleveland Browns: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

53. Detroit Lions: Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan

54. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State

55. New York Giants: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

56. Oakland Raiders: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida

57. Houston Texans: Dion Dawkins, OT/G, Temple

58. Seattle Seahawks: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

59. Kansas City Chiefs: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

60. Dallas Cowboys: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

61. Green Bay Packers: Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston

62. Pittsburgh Steelers: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

63. Atlanta Falcons: Pat Elflein, G/C, Ohio State

64. Carolina Panthers: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio

