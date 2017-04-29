NFL draft grades 2017: Which teams won the draft?

The 2017 NFL draft is in the books, and now it’s time to unfairly give out way-too-early grades that will undoubtedly enrage some of you.

The top drafts this year, right now, belong to Minnesota and Washington. Both got steals with their first picks while adding solid picks after them.

Most of the truly critical grades this year are reserved for teams that panicked to get quarterbacks in a draft where the position was panned by many.

In the first round, there was a run on quarterbacks, and even though the Cardinals need one, they stood at No. 13 and took linebacker Haason Reddick. He’s yet another movable part for a defense that has positional ambiguity. They then ignored the quarterback in the second round, trading up for safety Budda Baker. He’s a good Tony Jefferson replacement. The Cardinals gave up a fair amount to get Baker but recouped the picks later by trading back in the third round. There they took Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams. He was a surprise pick going ahead of receivers like Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson of Michigan.

The other pick they got in the third round trade turned into guard Dorian Johnson. He’s one of the more pro-ready players in the draft and could push for playing time as a rookie. Fifth-round pick Will Holden adds nice depth on the offensive line.

Grade: B

The Falcons jumped up in the first round to take pass rusher Takkarist McKinley, filling one of the team’s bigger needs at pass rusher. He gives them another edge player to get after the quarterback, and he should line up at end and linebacker. He keeps some attention away from Vic Beasley.

The Falcons followed that up by dropping out of the second round and getting two extra picks in the fifth round. In the third, they selected linebacker Duke Riley. He’s a three-down linebacker who can move around with ease.

Atlanta finally got an interior blocker in the fourth round with Sean Harlow of Oregon State. I thought they should have targeted a guard earlier in the draft. Getting San Diego State cornerback Damontae Kazee in the fifth round was my favorite pick by Atlanta. He’s not going to be a No. 1 cornerback, but he doesn’t need to be in Atlanta. He’s got excellent instincts and should be really good working the slot.

Grade: B-

The Ravens went defense and then they went beef. The first four picks by Baltimore were on defense, starting with cornerback Marlon Humphrey at No. 16 overall. The Ravens needed to get better in the secondary and didn’t have to move up to get the draft’s second-best corner. His has impressive tools and could develop into a shutdown player on the outside.

The Ravens needed an edge rusher and picked two in the ultra-athletic Tyus Bowser in the second round and blitz specialist Tim Williams in the third. I had Williams rated as one of the 30 best players in the draft. He’s limited in what he can do, but his ability to get after the passer is incredible. Bowser has good developmental potential and has a better all-around game. Between them, the Ravens picked Michigan defensive lineman Chris Wormley, who is a good system fit. The Ravens needed to improve their pass rush and got players who can do it.

On the third day of the draft, Baltimore picked two guards in Nico Siragusa and Jermaine Eluemunor. They should push for the left guard job. I thought the Ravens needed to get a wide receiver in this draft, and they passed on the position.

Grade: B-

Bills general manager Doug Whaley took advantage of the quarterback feeding frenzy and traded back to No. 27 in the first round while also acquiring a 2018 first-round pick. At 27, they brought in cornerback Tre’Davious White, one of the more pro-ready players in this year’s draft. He’s a nice replacement for the departed Stephon Gilmore.

Buffalo followed one pro-ready player with another one in the second round in wide receiver Zay Jones. The productive East Carolina wideout has great hands and runs good routes. He pairs nicely with Sammy Watkins. Then the Bills traded back into the second round. It wasn’t to get a quarterback — which maybe they should’ve done — but to get offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. He’s a powerful and physical blocker who will be a good fit in the cold weather climate in Buffalo.

The Bills were thought to be after a quarterback at some point this draft and found one in the fifth round in Nathan Peterman of Pittsburgh. He doesn’t wow you with size or arm strength, but he’s a solid player. He was held back to some degree by the Pittsburgh offense that used the short game a lot.

Grade: B-

The Panthers doubled up on all-around offensive threats in the first two rounds with first-round pick Christian McCaffrey and second rounder Curtis Samuel. They’ll make the Carolina offense a lot more dynamic and fun to watch, but they’re somewhat redundant. McCaffrey was obviously the player Carolina coveted in this draft, and he can change the run game and special teams.

Carolina has needed talent on the offensive line for a couple of years, and they got an experienced player in Taylor Moton with the last pick of the second round. Moton is a fit, but I thought that pick could have been used on a pass rusher. Instead the Panthers got one in the third round with Texas A&M end Daeshon Hall at No. 77. He could be a factor early in his career.

Grade: C+

My grade on the Bears is lower than some might like because I don’t think they needed to move up to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Obviously if it works out, he’s a franchise quarterback and my opinion is totally irrelevant. But to me, they unnecessarily gave up a third-round pick in a deep draft.

Chicago smartly then got some draft capital back moving from No. 36 in the second to 45 to get Ashland tight end Adam Shaheen. Although he played against inferior competition, he should be a good player for Chicago. I like pairing Shaheen with Trubisky. They could develop a Tony Romo/Jason Witten-like rapport in Chicago.

Alabama safety Eddie Jackson was a nice pickup in the fourth round, assuming he’ll be fully healthy. The Bears had to find talent in the secondary, and he should help at safety. Running back Tarik Cohen will have value as a special teams player who can spell Jordan Howard. The Bears needed to get a cornerback and passed on the position totally.

Grade: C

Everyone expected the Bengals to come out of this draft with speed at receiver, and boy did they ever. Their draft started with Washington speed demon wide receiver John Ross, the No. 9 overall pick. If he can stay healthy, he adds a new dimension to the offense. The Bengals got another speed receiver in the fourth round in Tennessee’s Josh Malone. Cincinnati should be fine if A.J. Green gets hurt again.

The Bengals dropped a bombshell in the second round by picking Joe Mixon. On the field, he’s one of the draft’s three best running backs. If he stays out of trouble, he could be one of the steals of the draft. The Bengals waited until the 73rd overall pick to get the pass rusher they needed in Jordan Willis of Kansas State. Then they doubled up on edge rushers by taking Auburn’s Carl Lawson in the fourth round. If even just one of the two becomes a viable starter, I like the strategy.

Cincinnati took the first specialist of the draft with Memphis kicker Jake Elliott. This was a pick the Bengals had to make. Whether or not they should have gone with Zane Gonzalez of Arizona State, we’ll see.

Grade: B-

The Cleveland Browns could have gone full Browns in the 2017 NFL draft by rushing a pick at quarterback and they didn’t. It was smart. The Browns stood at No. 1 and took the draft’s unquestioned best player in defensive end Myles Garrett. In Gregg Williams’ defense, he should be a superstar.

Then the Browns did what they’re getting known to do by acquiring future assets by trading off No. 12 and moving to 25 and getting Jabrill Peppers. He’s extremely talented and could answer Cleveland’s problems at safety. Cleveland then jumped back into the first round to take tight end David Njoku. After releasing Gary Barnidge, the Browns will need to get production out of Njoku in a hurry.

Then in the second round, the Browns got their quarterback in DeShone Kizer. He’s obviously talented, but he was wildly inconsistent at Notre Dame. If he doesn’t show a lot as a rookie, he shouldn’t stop Cleveland from taking a quarterback next year.

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in the third round was a decent pick, but I thought this should have been a cornerback. Cleveland instead got one in the fourth round in Howard Wilson of Houston. The Browns then moved back up in the fifth round to get offensive tackle Roderick Johnson. He was once considered a first-round player, but his technique needs a lot of work. The pick of Caleb Brantley was strange. The Browns said if they’re not comfortable with him, he’ll be cut. Can a 1-15 team be afforded that type of luxury?

Grade: B

The Cowboys had to come out of this draft with a pass rusher and some help in the secondary. They mostly filled those needs. In the first round, Dallas went with end Taco Charlton. While he may not have had a first-round grade by Dallas, he fills a premium position and fits perfectly in the system.

Dallas followed that up with cornerbacks in their next two picks: Chidobe Awuzie at No. 60 and Jourdan Lewis at No. 92. The pick of Awuzie was a great one. He can do everything. He can press, he can play off, he can stuff the run and he can blitz. Lewis has some off-field issues, but on the field, he was incredibly productive at Michigan. Dallas then took slot receiver Ryan Switzer in the fourth round. He’s a solid player, but I’m not sure how many targets he’ll see in that offense. This team needed to pick a safety and waited until the sixth round to get one in Xavier Woods. He could be their new Barry Church.

Grade: B-

Everyone knew the Broncos would take an offensive tackle in the first round, so it wasn’t a real shock when they picked Utah’s Garett Bolles. He’ll give the offense an edge blocking at left tackle.

The next three picks — end DeMarcus Walker, wide receiver Carlos Henderson and cornerback Brandon Langley — didn’t do a lot for me. I thought each was a reach. Walker is a good fit in the system in Denver, though.

My favorite pick of the entire weekend for Denver was Michigan tight end Jake Butt. He may not be a big factor early in the 2017 season, but in the future he should be a dependable player in the pass offense. With the last pick, the Broncos snuck in quarterback Chad Kelly. I understand why he fell. He’s had a bunch of injuries and off-field stuff. On the field, he was spotty. But boy, some of his throws at Ole Miss were special. He’s definitely worth the flier.

Grade: C+

In the first round, the Lions got a certain starter in linebacker Jarrad Davis. He’s a three-down linebacker who can come up and stuff the run and do a little bit of everything else well.

Throw away the testing numbers on second-round pick Teez Tabor. He’s a good player who should also start for the Lions. Third-round pick Kenny Golladay was a surprise selection, but he has good size and speed. The Lions got him via a trade back where they acquired an extra fourth-round pick that turned into linebacker Jaylon Reeves-Maybin. He’s a good weak-side linebacker when healthy. Tight end Michael Roberts doesn’t have a lot of flash in his game, but he should be an excellent No. 2 tight end behind Eric Ebron.

The issue here is no pass rusher, whether it’s coming from inside or the edge, until the sixth round.

Grade: C

Green Bay smartly traded out of the first round. The Packers knew they could because the depth of the draft this year at cornerback is what they needed. So instead of picking 29th, the Packers dropped back to 33 and got Washington’s Kevin King. He’s a great system fit and has size. He should push for a starting spot as a rookie. The other pick they got from the deal turned into linebacker Vince Biegel who should at the least be good depth and a quality special teams player. He has some potential as a pass rusher.

Between them, the Packers got safety Josh Jones at No. 61 and defensive lineman Montravius Adams at No. 93. Jones is a great pick. He played at safety and corner at North Carolina State and should give the Packers the type of versatile defensive back that many teams want right now. Adams was hot and cold at Auburn, but he gives the Packers a player on the defensive line who can get into the backfield after the quarterback. My knock on this draft is skipping out on a running back until the third day when they got Jamaal Williams of BYU and Aaron Jones of UTEP.

I thought the pick of Malachi Dupre in the seventh round was a smart one. The quarterback play at LSU was terrible.

Grade: B+

Houston is another team I knock a little bit for giving up a ton to get a quarterback in the first round. Houston gave up a 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland out of necessity to get Deshaun Watson of Clemson. Again, if it works out, my opinion doesn’t matter. If it doesn’t, it could really set the franchise backward. It’s a good landing spot for Watson, though.

Getting linebacker Zach Cunningham in the second round was a great pick. He’s a three-down player who can move around nicely and drop in coverage. Running back D’Onta Foreman is a solid player to take in the third round, but he might not get a ton of carries behind Lamar Miller.

Offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport was my favorite pick for Houston. He’s a developmental player, but his tools are really, really impressive. Fellow fourth-round pick Carlos Watkins adds good depth on the defensive line.

Grade: C+

The Colts got one of the steals of the first round in safety Malik Hooker. I know he’s a liability as a tackler, but his ability dropping in coverage is special. If Chuck Pagano wanted a new Ed Reed, he found it. The Colts followed that up with another defensive back, taking Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson in the second round. The Colts had to fix their secondary and did so with their first two picks.

Indianapolis also had to find an edge rusher and did it with end Tarell Basham. He plays with good burst and power. Massive blocker Zach Banner should help the Colts running game, as should running back Marlon Mack, a fellow fourth-round pick. He could pick off carries from Frank Gore early in his career. The other picks for the Colts are decent depth pieces.

Grade: B

With Blake Bortles having an up-and-down career, the Jaguars started their draft by taking running back Leonard Fournette, who can be the focus of the team’s offense. Fournette can be a force for Jacksonville. That, of course, is assuming the offensive line can open holes for him. That’s why I love the pick of Cam Robinson at the top of the second round. If he’s playing hard, he performs like a first-round player. That’s especially true in his run blocking.

Because Dante Fowler has struggled, getting Dawuane Smoot of Illinois was a smart move in the third round. Dede Westbrook was a solid fourth round pick, but he’ll need to figure out how to stand out in a crowded wide receiver group in Jacksonville. Linebacker Blair Brown was a nice depth addition in the fifth round. I’m surprised they didn’t get a tight end or quarterback at some point.

Grade: B-

My grade on what Kansas City did in this draft is due to my opinion that they gave up way too much to trade up for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first round. Again, if he works out, I look dumb and it doesn’t matter. But to give up pick Nos. 27 and 91 this year and a first-round pick in 2018 is a lot. The Chiefs are a team that I think could have used this draft to find a player in the first round who can push them over the top in 2017 and help them make a Super Bowl push.

Second-round pick Tanoh Kpassagnon should start his career as a good depth piece, but he has work to do as a football player. He’s a massive super athlete but he’s raw. Running back Kareem Hunt should provide the Chiefs with the most immediate help. He’s a good all-around player who slid some in the draft because he doesn’t have great top-end speed. The Chiefs gave up several picks to get him and then gave another extra pick to move up in the fourth round to take wide receiver Jehu Chesson. The Michigan receiver should push for targets early in his career.

Grade: C

When the Chargers took wide receiver Mike Williams in the first round, I thought it was early for the Clemson wide receiver, But given the top-10 run at the position, the NFL seemed to love receivers high more than those who cover the draft. If getting Williams was early, the Chargers stole guard Forrest Lamp with the 38th pick. He’s a great player and should get into the starting lineup immediately.

I criticized the pick of Dan Feeney in the third round because he’s another interior blocker. But then the Chargers made up for it by getting defensive backs Rayshawn Jenkins and Desmond King on the third day of the draft. King is a particularly intriguing pick. Like with Tabor of Florida, throw away the size and measurables; he just makes plays. Jenkins can be a good enforcer safety for the Chargers. I may not like the order in which the Chargers filled needs, but they filled them all successfully. The knock on this draft is not finding a defensive lineman until the seventh round.

Grade: B

This draft for the Rams was all about finding help for second-year quarterback Jared Goff. That’s what Los Angeles did in taking tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver Cooper Kupp with their first two picks. The team then brought in Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the fourth round. None may be superstar No. 1 lead receivers, but they’re all solid targets. Kupp in particular is a nice pickup. He catches everything thrown his way. Everett can be a nice weapon to move around the entire field.

My favorite pick for the Rams was seventh rounder Ejuan Price. He’s undersized and has had some injuries in the past. But he knows how to get the most out of what he has, and he has the will to stick.

Grade: C

The Dolphins are a team that came into the draft understanding their needs. Miami didn’t get fancy and trade around. The team just went down its needs list and checked each one off. That started in the first round with pass rusher Charles Harris. He might begin his career as a rush specialist, but he fits on a team that added run-stopping specialist William Hayes.

On the second day of the draft, the Dolphins continued on defense, getting linebacker Raekwon McMillan of Ohio State and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley of Clemson. Both could develop into starters. My grade would be higher if they picked up an interior offensive lineman earlier in the draft, but they still found one in Utah’s Isaac Asiata in the fifth round. Defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor provide solid depth.

Grade: B-

Without a first-round pick, the Vikings were put in a tough spot in the draft this year. They still managed to get first-round value in running back Dalvin Cook. I think he can be a star in the NFL, and trading a fourth-round pick to get him was worth it. On the field, he’s a playmaker who runs with speed, shiftiness, and enough power.

The Vikings needed help on the offensive line, and they got it in Ohio State’s Pat Elflein. Whether it’s guard or center, he’s a starter on the line. He’s a tough and instinctive blocker who could become one of the leaders on the team.

Fourth-round pick Jaleel Johnson is good insurance if there are issues with defensive lineman Sharrif Floyd. He’s a good run-stopper and can split a gap. Inside linebacker Ben Gedeon, at worst, is a solid depth addition. He could push for playing time on the weak side and on special teams. Fifth-round pick Danny Isidora of Miami provides good depth on the offensive line. Sixth-round pick Bucky Hodges was a nice addition as a movable weapon on offense.

Grade: A

Despite not having a pick until the third round, the Patriots had a solid draft. Some thought third-round pick Derek Rivers might go in the first round. The Patriots needed to get a pass rusher and did so with Rivers. They doubled up on defensive ends by taking Deatrich Wise of Arkansas in the fourth round. He had only nine starts, but he played in 50 games all along the defensive line.

Between the two pass rushers, the Patriots traded up to get offensive tackle Antonio Garcia in the third round. If Nate Solder leaves New England after this season, Garcia is a logical replacement thanks to his quick feet and ability to pick off speed rushers on the edge. New England finished off its draft trading up to get offensive tackle Connor McDermott in the sixth round. McDermott has really good potential. Don’t be surprised if he sticks on the roster and gets developed into a starter.

Grade: B+

The Saints had one of the best picks of the entire draft, getting cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the 11th overall pick. Lattimore was rated as a top-five overall player and fills the biggest need the Saints had on draft weekend. The Saints got not only the best cornerback in the draft but arguably the best offensive tackle in Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin. I don’t see a lot of need in an offensive tackle for the Saints, but you can’t fault the value.

In the second round, the Saints got a coverage safety to go with Lattimore in Utah’s Marcus Williams. The three-year starter at Utah is at his best in single-high coverage. Normally I’m not a fan of trading future picks, but that’s what the Saints did to get running back Alvin Kamara in the third round. He’s got good speed, can be put in the slot, and is a nice foil for starter Mark Ingram.

Third-round pick Alex Anzalone is a solid linebacker who moves well and is a sound tackler. As much as I loved the picks of Lattimore, Williams, and Kamara, I thought the Saints needed to find a better pass rusher and a quarterback at some point. The future replacement for Drew Brees will have to come another year.

Grade: B

I wasn’t a big fan of the Giants taking Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram in the first round. He gives the Giants more production from the position, which they need, but I viewed him as a second-round player. Second-round pick Dalvin Tomlinson also filled a need on the defensive line, but I thought No. 55 was somewhat early for him as well.

After that, I loved what the Giants did in this draft. They were aggressive finding the successor for Eli Manning in Davis Webb in the third round. There was some thought Webb would go much higher, so to get him at No. 87 was smart.

Wayne Gallman is a good power running back who could split carries with Paul Perkins. He doesn’t have a lot of flash, but he’s hard to bring down and rarely has bad plays. I liked the pick of end Avery Moss, who fills a need as a system fit pass rusher. New York’s last pick, offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty, is going to stick as good depth, at least.

Grade: B-

The Jets fixed their safety unit in this draft by picking Jamal Adams in the first round and Marcus Maye in the second round. That could spell the end for Calvin Pryor and Marcus Gilchrist in New York. Along with free agent Morris Claiborne, the Jets have put resources into the secondary. The Adams pick was great. I viewed him as a top-three player in the daft. For me, No. 39 was a little early for Maye.

After them, the Jets doubled up on wide receivers ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen. Stewart is a really good athlete and Hansen has reliable hands. Fifth-round tight end Jordan Leggett might get more targets than the both of them. He fits perfectly with new offensive coordinator John Morton, who likes to flex tight ends out to create mismatches.

Grade: C+

The Raiders were another team that came into the draft needing to fix their secondary, and they did so with their first two picks. First-round pick Gareon Conley surprised many because of his current ongoing legal issue. But if he’s in the clear, the placement fits the value. Safety Obi Melifonwu is a classic Raiders pick in that he’s a big athlete. Melifonwu has excellent range for a safety and was productive at Connecticut.

After those two, it’s hard to see immediate help from this draft class. Defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes once had the potential of a first-round pick, but because of injuries and stamina issues, he dropped to the third round. If the Raiders can keep a fire lit under him, he could help the run defense in a big way. Offensive tackle David Sharpe, the team’s fourth-round pick, is a good fit in the system.

Grade: B-

One of the most obvious needs for any team in this year’s draft was the Eagles need for a cornerback. The Eagles waited to target the position, taking defensive end Derek Barnett in the first round. It was something of a surprise to see him available with the 14th pick. He’ll help the team’s rush up front.

The Eagles waited until the second day to get corners, Sidney Jones in the second round and Rasul Douglas in the third round. Had Jones been healthy, he would’ve been a first-round pick. Douglas is a good physical cornerback with measurables.

Mack Hollins in the fourth round was a sound choice. The third day of the draft can be about finding special teams help, and Hollins is an ace specialist. Running back Donnel Pumphrey could move to wide receiver where he can take advantage of his agility in space.

Grade: B-

Pittsburgh’s big need in the draft was getting an outside linebacker, and that’s what they got in T.J. Watt of Wisconsin. He’s a solid outside pass rusher who can come up and stop the run. With James Harrison nearing retirement, Watt can be his understudy while also stealing some snaps on run downs.

There were moments at USC where second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster looked like a first-round pick. He’s a physical pass catcher who is a little bit like Anquan Boldin after the catch. The issue with the pick is how many targets Smith-Schuster might see in a packed wide receiver group in Pittsburgh.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton has some potential as a third-round pick. He doesn’t have great speed or athleticism, but he has good instincts. Fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs will get a shot at some point to succeed Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. At the least, he could be an improvement at backup quarterback.

Grade: B-

First-year general manager John Lynch had a notable first draft for the 49ers. He fleeced the Bears to move down a pick and still get the player he wanted in defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. The move was crafty, and the 49ers got a player who can use power and quickness to get into the backfield. Lynch then packaged his second-round pick and a fourth-round pick to move back into the first round to get free-falling linebacker Reuben Foster. The Alabama stud should develop into the leader on San Francisco’s defense.

Third-round pick Ahkello Witherspoon has some good physical skills in his game and has good growth potential. He’s a little spotty right now, but his size and skill combination is too intriguing. Fellow third-round pick C.J. Beathard was a shock pick at No. 104. He’s a player head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted, but it came much higher than most expected for the Iowa quarterback. Fifth-round pick George Kittle could push for playing time early at tight end. This team needed a higher-caliber quarterback at some point and a more dynamic receiver.

Grade: B-

The Seahawks traded out of the first round of the draft and ended with a large class of 11 players. It began with defensive lineman Malik McDowell, whose biggest knock was his inconsistent effort. But if there’s some team that can get the most out of him, it’s Seattle. He has top-10 ability because of his size, athleticism, and ability to play all along the defensive line.

Offensive lineman Ethan Pocic is a perfect system fit in Seattle where he’ll remind Seahawks fans of Max Unger. He’s incredibly smart and athletic for a blocker. Of the team’s four third-round picks, I liked defensive tackle Nazair Jones of North Carolina and Amara Darboh the most. Jones, like McDowell, has great potential. Darboh runs good routes and has nice hands.

Fourth-round pick Tedric Thompson was an interesting selection. He should provide really good depth for the Seahawks. The Seahawks grabbed two other safeties — Delano Hill in the third round and Mike Tyson in the sixth — and that should tell you they’re looking to the future in the secondary.

The Seahawks didn’t take an offensive tackle until the sixth round with Justin Senior of Mississippi State. If there’s a flaw in this class, that’s the one that stands out first.

Grade: B-

The draft for the Buccaneers was about finding help for Jameis Winston. They did that in the first round, getting an absolute steal in tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick. He should see a lot of passes thrown his way in Tampa Bay. They got another target for Winston in wide receiver Chris Godwin. Like Mike Evans, he’s a wide receiver you can throw it up high to and he can come down with it.

Between the two pass catchers, the Buccaneers got safety Justin Evans. He plays a lot like Tanard Jackson did. Hopefully Evans can stick around a little longer. I thought pick No. 50 was a bit too high for him. Running back Jeremy McNichols was a great pickup in the fifth round. He could get some carries while Doug Martin is suspended, and he has the talent to keep them.

Grade: C+

Everyone — the media, fans, and other teams — knew the Titans were going to come out of the first round of the draft with a cornerback and wide receiver if they kept the picks. They did, but the order in which they took them was surprising. Taking wide receiver Corey Davis at No. 5 overall seemed early, but it may have been smart considering two other wideouts went in the top 10 and he may not have been around at No. 18. With that pick, the Titans drafted cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. I might have preferred a cornerback like Tre’Davious White over him, but teams like Jackson more than draft analysts.

The Titans got more receiving threats in the third round with Taywan Taylor and Jonnu Smith. Taylor can be an excellent player out of the slot. Smith is a movable tight end who will be lined up all around the field. If the goal was to get weapons for Marcus Mariota, then mission accomplished. Tennessee also needed depth on the offensive line and found it with Corey Levin and Brad Seaton late in the draft.

Grade: B-

Washington

Washington is another team that got one of the biggest steals in the entire draft with first-round pick Jonathan Allen. If he stays healthy, I love the pick. He was my second overall selection and will help Washington’s pass rush and run defense. In the second round, Washington went for another Alabama front-seven player in linebacker Ryan Anderson. He can play inside and outside with his ability to use power and leverage.

The team needed a cornerback and found one with first-round talent in UCLA’s Fabian Moreau of UCLA. He dropped because of health, but he’s a high-end No. 2 cornerback for Washington.

The pick of running back Samaje Perine in the fourth round was one of the best on the third day of the draft. He could take over as Washington’s lead running back. Washington also smartly brought in two more safeties in Montae Nicholson and Josh Harvey-Clemons. It might be overloading the position, but Harvey-Clemons in particular brings something a little different.

Grade: A-

