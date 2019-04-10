For the second year in a row, the Denver Broncos find themselves picking in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. Last year, Denver smartly took defensive end Bradley Chubb. Twelve sacks later, and Chubb had one of the best seasons for a rookie in the NFL.

Denver overall had arguably the best rookie class in the NFL last season. Undrafted free agent running back Phillip Lindsay had 1,278 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. Linebacker Josey Jewell looks like a starter, as do wide receivers DaeSean Hamilton and Courtland Sutton.

Mile High Report reacts Broncos fans, subscribe to the Mile High Report podcast!

If the Broncos can land a few more starters in the 2019 draft, they’ll no longer be picking in the top 10. Of course, that starts with hitting on the No. 10-overall pick. Will they? Scotty Payne of Mile High Report has an idea in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft of what they might do.

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Payne: Elway’s love for Lock is well documented. Elway and then right-hand man Gary Kubiak scouted Lock during the season, and Elway told anyone who was listening about how much he loved Lock at the Senior Bowl. Now they have Lock heading to the Broncos’ practice facility for a top-30 pre-draft visit in the coming days. It just makes too much sense not to happen.

Yes, the Broncos acquired quarterback Joe Flacco in a trade this offseason, but he simply just replaced Case Keenum as the placeholder for the position. Add in Flacco’s lack of any guaranteed money in his deal going forward and you have an easy transition to go from Flacco to Lock in a year or two.

Lock needs some development, but they did hire former 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello to be the team’s offensive coordinator. He made a name for himself in San Francisco by developing Nick Mullens into a capable starting quarterback. So the Broncos will be hoping Scangarello can work the same magic on a more talented Lock.

Elway likely has one last chance at drafting his quarterback of the future for the Broncos, and he’s going to go all-in on Lock, for better or for worse.

Analysis: There are two distinct philosophies when it comes to making picks for a mock draft. Yes, it is that deep. The first philosophy is that of what should happen. In the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft, that was on display with Jacksonville getting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins at No. 7. Lock being mocked to Denver is the what could happen philosophy.

This pick shouldn’t happen. Lock is an erratic, but talented, quarterback. He showed marked improvement in his final season at Missouri under offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Still, he is an extremely raw and inaccurate passer. It’s hard to defend him as a top-10 pick. But given Elway’s background, don’t be surprised if it happens.

Top five remaining players:

8. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

10. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

12. Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

14. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Up next in our mock draft is Jason Marcum of Cincy Jungle making the pick for the Bengals.