We are officially at the halfway point in this year’s SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft. To provide a quick recap, things started with the Arizona Cardinals taking Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray first overall. After that, six of the next seven picks were players on defense. Nine of the first 15 players have been on defense.

Could that continue with pick No. 16 and the Carolina Panthers? The belief much of the offseason is the Panthers’ biggest need is a pass rusher. Carolina is short on edge rushers, with a player like Bruce Irvin being only a stopgap measure.

Bradley Smith of Cat Scratch Reader is here, though, to laugh in the face of that idea.

16. Carolina Panthers: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Smith: After releasing Matt Kalil in the third year of a five-year, $55 million contract where he only appeared in 16 games for the Panthers (all in 2017), Carolina has a dire need for a left tackle to protect Cam Newton’s blind side. Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. The Panthers currently have just two starter-quality tackles on the roster — Daryl Williams and Taylor Moton — and both are better suited to play right tackle or guard, which creates a huge hole on the roster that must be addressed.

Enter Andre Dillard, the former Washington State Cougars standout, who is an ideal fit for the Panthers with his technically sound pass-blocking ability. Dillard is one of the top pass protectors in this year’s draft class, and while his run blocking needs some work, the Panthers can scheme around that while he learns on the job.

The Panthers also need to address their lack of edge rushers, but with most of the top prospects at defensive end off the board, they will take the best offensive tackle remaining to protect their franchise quarterback.

Analysis: This pick brings up a positional value discussion. Which has more value for the Carolina Panthers: a tackle like Dillard or an end like Rashan Gary of Michigan? Gary, for me at least, has a higher grade. But Dillard, arguably, has great positional value in protecting quarterback Cam Newton. It may also be easier to find an edge player in later rounds than a true left tackle.

Top five remaining players:

8. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

10. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

12. Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

16. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

The grade for this one is going to be interesting, so have at it below. Our next pick is coming up at 1 p.m. ET with Ed Valentine of Big Blue View making the second first-round pick for the New York Giants.