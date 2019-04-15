Somehow, despite going into his fifth NFL season, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is still something of an unknown. Part of the problem is that Marcus Mariota has had as many playcallers in the NFL as seasons played.

Mariota is now under the guidance of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who had been Tennessee’s tight ends coach. But after a season of just 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, Mariota should conceivably play better.

That is, of course, if his line keeps him upright and he has better play from his receivers. Jimmy Morris of Music City Miracles is here to figure out one of those things in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.

19. Tennessee Titans: Garrett Bradbury, OL, North Carolina State

Morris: The Titans did a nice job of filling their biggest needs in free agency. That puts Jon Robinson in a position here where he doesn’t have to reach for anything here. He can take the player that best fits within the needs that they have at EDGE, interior OL, DL, and WR.

With all of that being said, Robinson probably still hopes that there is an impact edge rusher on the board when his pick comes up at 19. That wasn’t the case with the way this mock draft has played out. My guess is that Robinson would try like heck to trade back if the board falls this way.

Since there are no trades here, and it will honestly probably be tough for him to make one on draft night, the pick of Bradbury here is pretty easy. The Titans don’t currently have a starter at right guard on their roster. Bradbury could fill that hole, or he could play center and Ben Jones could slide over and play right guard. Either way, he is an immediate-impact starter for the Titans.

Analysis: The argument for this pick, to me, should come down to an interior offensive lineman like Bradbury or a tight end like Noah Fant of Iowa. Let’s talk about the latter first. In Tennessee, stalwart tight end Delanie Walker is coming back after suffering a serious leg injury last season, and he turns 35 in August. Fant is a player who could conceivably go as high as No. 12 in the draft, so there would be value in taking him at No. 19.

But if the Titans really want to make sure they’re maximizing Mariota — and figuring out if they should offer him a big new contract — they need a complete offensive line in front of him. While there are some decent guards in the middle of the draft this year, Bradbury fits nicely.

