The Baltimore Ravens are in an interesting spot in the AFC North. New general manager Eric DeCosta is going into his first draft after years of being Ozzie Newsome’s understudy. He has a team that just drafted franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson a year ago but needs to add firepower around him.

DeCosta has to do that while simultaneously maintaining one of the NFL’s most respected defenses that finally lost standout pass rusher Terrell Suggs this offseason. He does so in the increasingly competitive division where the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to return back to the top as the Cleveland Browns become one of darlings of the NFL.

To keep his spot at the top of the North, DeCosta has to make a decision whether to use the No. 22 pick in the draft on help for Jackson or to bolster his once-proud defense. Our version of DeCosta, Kyle Barber of Baltimore Beatdown, is here to make that decision in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Barber: What a perfect pick here for Baltimore and newly promoted general manager Eric DeCosta. One of the best players available on the board also coincides with the franchise’s greatest need.

Since the image of Metcalf looking absolutely yoked went viral, my hopes of the receiver staying under the radar faded.

All remnants of the aforementioned dream lay in a pile of burnt turf as Metcalf torched the combine with a 4.33 40-yard dash.

Metcalf just outran the Ravens draft range. — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) March 2, 2019

Suffice to say, I may be wrong.

As for the pick itself, this is a home run selection. The Ravens get the best wide receiver in the draft without reaching, which also addresses their greatest need post-free agency. They supply sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson with a young weapon to develop with, which is a great change-of-pace as they brought in numerous past-their-prime veteran receivers with Joe Flacco. Newly promoted offensive coordinator Greg Roman gets to build a strong scheme which utilizes Jackson’s running and passing skills, rather than scheming a run-only offense.

Analysis: Metcalf is going to be taken at some point in the first round of the draft, and Baltimore is a sensible destination. With Lamar Jackson at quarterback last season, the Ravens became more of a run-heavy team. It’s a lazy narrative to say that was because Jackson is such a good athlete for a quarterback. But it also has something to do with Baltimore’s wide receiver play a season ago. Baltimore’s top three wide receivers in 2018 were John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead. That’s not good, and two of them are gone with little in the way of replacements. The Ravens need multiple wide receiver in this draft, and starting with Metcalf at No. 22 is a good choice. He’s a receiver who can open up the offense and let Jackson grow as a passer.

Top five remaining players:

8. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

10. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

16. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

23. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

The next pick of the day will be up at 1 p.m. ET with Luke Beggs of Battle Red Blog making a selection for the Houston Texans.