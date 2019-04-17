The Indianapolis Colts have had a bit of a strange offseason thus far. After entering free agency with a massive chunk of salary cap room, the Colts didn’t do much with it. Cornerback Pierre Desir and defensive lineman Margus Hunt were brought back on multi-year deals, and pass rusher Justin Houston was added on a two-year contract. After that, Indianapolis’ moves don’t really make a lot of impact.

But looking over the Colts’ roster, there aren’t a lot of holes. The team needs some players on the defensive line who fit the 4-3 and a receiver to take the pressure off T.Y. Hilton. Fortunately for the Colts, there is depth in those areas of the 2019 NFL Draft.

That could lead to a possible gamble pick at No. 26 overall. That was exactly the move for Brett Mock of Stampede Blue in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft. (Aside: There has never been a better picker name in the 13 years of the SBN mock than Brett Mock.)

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Mock: Prior to suffering a torn ACL during a workout in February, Jeffery Simmons was widely considered one of the top three interior defensive linemen in the draft and a top-15-overall pick.

The talent level available at this point in the draft would make a trade-down scenario attractive for Indianapolis, but Colts general manager Chris Ballard likes to play the long game. If he is forced to send a name to the podium here, an elite player like Simmons makes a lot of sense in his team-building philosophy. Current three-tech defensive end Denico Autry, who led the team with nine sacks in 2018, can hold things down this season and the Colts will get a high-level defender as an extra piece in 2020.

Analysis: Taking Simmons is obviously a risk, but for the Colts he’s a risk worth taking. Getting him in the first round is a smart move for any team because he’ll be on a five-year contract instead of a four-year deal like a second-round pick. For the Colts specifically, it’s a smart move. With two picks in the second round, the Colts can still fill their big needs at wide receiver and defensive back. Indianapolis could even find an interior player for 2019 in addition to Simmons and it would make sense.

Top five remaining players:

13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

23. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

26. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

29. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

The final pick of the day in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft is coming up at 3 p.m. ET with Levi Damien of Silver and Black Pride making his third and final choice for the Oakland Raiders.